The April issue of KicXstart is here! Including a Superbike Special, the Yamaha MT-10, BMW K 1600 GT and Versys 1000, a naked comparison with the BMW S 1000 R, Honda CB1000R and Suzuki GSX-S1000, KicX Classic … and much more!

Superbike Special

• The calendar • Interview Toprak Razgatlıoglu • Preview WorldSBK • Interview Michael van der Mark • Preview WorldSSP • Interview Jeffrey Buis • Driving test Yamaha GYTR R1 • Interview Kervin Bos • Start lists WorldSBK/WorldSSP/WorldSSP300

Yamaha MT-10

MT Series King Crossplane is dusted and refreshed for 2022, commanding respect

naked compare

The BMW S 1000 R, Honda CB1000R and Suzuki GSX-S1000 mainly focus on usability and not just on raw power. How much fun is that?

KicX Classic: Laverda 750 SF

The story behind the creation of Laverda can be read as a wonderful Italian boys’ book, with the 750 SF as one of the most beautiful chapters

BMW K 1600 GT

Proof that you can combine comfort and speed, creamed with the rutting voice of a six-in-line

Kawasaki Versys 1000

The only four-in-line in adventure-land is available in the necessary variants, we thought it was high time to get acquainted with the basic version

Further in this issue

Dunlop Roadsmart IV – Starting Grid – Pitstop – Column Overseas – De Gier Graaft Door

– MotoKicX GP Manager – Column Oxley…