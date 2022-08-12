Run to the store (or the doormat): the August issue of KicXstart is here! Including a test of the Norton V4SV and the Royal Enfield Scram 411, a comparison between the KTM 890 Adventure and the Husqvarna Norden 901, reports on nineties superbikes, a factory visit to MV Agusta … and much more!

Norton V4SV

After a turbulent time, Norton is in the hands of a new Indian owner.

Will the British finally manage to get a foothold again?

We drive the flagship, the V4SV.

KTM 890 Adventure vs. Husqvarna Norden 901

Same sheet a suit? Two souls one thought? Same wine in different packaging?

There is only one way to find out…

Royal Enfield Scram 411

Leave your shaving gear at home and put on your black boots and red checkered lumberjack shirt as soon as possible, because the Scram Four Eleven is now available in store!

Enduro in Northern Spain

With your buddies to the rugged interior of Spain for a

unadulterated game of enduro, you can’t make it more fun. Much easier…

Factory visit MV Agusta

Stefaan went looking for the man who built his Superveloce…

and spoke en passant the entire MV management

Nineties Superbikes

The golden age of the sports bike, which we all know will never happen again

will return in this form. Fortunately, we can always look back…

Interview Gigi Dall’Igna

The most forward-thinking of MotoGP engineers sat down with us;

an open conversation about his first steps, the successes and his frustrations

KicX Classic: Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans

Joost drove a first series of the ‘Torpedo from Mandello’

and made a wet childhood dream come true

Further in this issue

Startgrid • Shortshift • Showroom • The Garage – Pitbox • Column Overseas

• De Gier Graaft Door • Yamaha Kicxstart R125 Cup • …