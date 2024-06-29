The new Kia Picanto draws inspiration from Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy,

uses the creative tension generated by the meeting of divergent aspects such as nature and modernity to offer a harmonious whole. The result is a bold and futuristic style, enclosed in a modern and sporty model.

The new front gives the car with a powerful presence, featuring a distinctive light signature that extends from the distinctive Tiger Nose, over the fender and bonnet, all the way to the side vents. Optional LED headlamps and vertical daytime running lights underscore the car’s modern, high-tech look, giving it a more robust and confident appearance.

The rear view, with simple and defined lines, it highlights the vertical connection between the lights and the bumper. The innovative rear light signature uses the central part of the tailgate and, combined with the new bumper, emphasizes the strength and width of the car.

Picanto is offered with a new alloy wheel design, starting from the standard 14-inch wheels up to 16-inch ones on the higher-end versions. The GT Line version is characterised by a bold front, with the famous Tiger Nose that extends in width to underline the car’s sporty characteristics. New specific 16-inch diamond-cut wheels and a rear diffuser complete the GT Line’s high-performance image.

The possibility to choose between nine colours for the bodywork allows Picanto to stand out with a new instantly recognisable image. Four new colours debut with the new Picanto: Signal Red, Smoke Blue, Sporty Blue and Adventurous Green.

Efficient and High-Performance Engines

The new Picanto debuts on the market with the possibility of choosing between two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine with 63 HP and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder engine with 79 HP. The 1.0-litre engine is aimed at those looking for maximum efficiency, while the 1.2-litre engine is aimed at those looking for superior performance, especially in terms of speed and pick-up, thanks to the greater torque which helps on rough roads. uphill and during overtaking phases.

Both engines are highly efficient and have low CO2 emissions, thanks to an improved exhaust gas recirculation system and optimized intake valve timing. Additionally, each engine offers more effective combustion chamber cooling thanks to upgrades introduced.

The drive is front with both propulsion units, and you can choose between a five-speed manual transmission (5MT) or Kia’s five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), which combines the fuel efficiency of a conventional manual transmission with the convenience of an automatic transmission, eliminating the stress of driving in urban traffic.

The 1.0 MPi LPG engine with manual and automatic transmission (AMT), with the updated homologation, it will be available later in the year.

Agile and Fun Driving on the Streets of Turin

Tested in Turin city traffic, the new Picanto proved to be extremely agile and comfortable. The McPherson strut front suspension and torsion beam rear axle provide a stable ride without compromising comfort. The long wheelbase helps improve ride quality and stability on all types of roads.

Direct steering enables immediate responses to driver inputs, making the Picanto easy to manoeuvre at low speeds and in the tight spaces typical of Turin’s streets. With the front wheels positioned close to the front of the vehicle, this results in a reduced weight ahead of the front axle and greater driving agility.

New Picanto stands out also for the offer of torque vectoring, an additional function of the Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The introduction of this technology in an A-segment car distinguishes the Picanto for stability when cornering and, at the same time, reduces understeer when cornering hard.

Advanced Technology for Connected Driving

The new Picanto is equipped comes standard with an 8.0-inch floating touchscreen navigation system and a 4.2-inch digital cluster in the driver’s instrument cluster. The 8.0-inch infotainment system features Bluetooth multi-connection, allowing users to pair up to two mobile devices at the same time, one for hands-free phone and media use and the other for media use only. The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia Connect features, free for 7 years, they include a very wide range of services, including real-time traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POI) and information on the streets where it is possible or not to park. Depending on the country, users can remotely send travel information to their car even before departure, so that everything is already set up as soon as they sit behind the wheel, check the position of the vehicle and access diagnostic reports and notifications .

A new feature of connectivity introduced on the compact 5-door to improve interaction with the vehicle is the Online Voice Recognition, the online voice recognition, which allows you to search for POIs, addresses and weather updates using simple voice commands. A new “Online Navigation” routing service uses real-time traffic data and historical data on the cloud to suggest the best routes in terms of time in an absolutely precise and timely manner.

Users can also access the Kia Connect app, compatible with Android and Apple smartphones, which offers useful features such as Last Mile Navigation. This system allows you to continue navigating to the set destination even after you have parked and left the car, which is very useful in cities where parking is often far from shops, hotels and restaurants.

The new Picanto is equipped with the new Over-The-Air functionality, which offers an additional benefit to customers: navigation and infotainment systems are automatically updated wirelessly, without the need for any intervention. This is just one example of how Kia is laying the foundation for an improved connected experience, providing its customers with the most advanced technology.