Two goals against Barcelona to give another signal to Juventus: what is ahead is a new one Moise Kean. The blue striker came to the Bianconeri meeting in great physical condition and on the pitch he is responding to the great in the summer tour. The shotgun ai blaugranain response to that of Dembélé, arrives in a game played by pure nine, instead of Vlahovic, and it is a message also for Massimiliano Allegri: now he can be the alter ego of the Serbian striker. Also because the alternative nine has not (yet) arrived from the market, amidst the stalemate for the first choice Morata and alternatives Werner, Martial, Arnautovic and the last name juxtaposed, Firmino. Goals complicated also by the presence of Kean himself.

CHANGE THE MARKET – For Juve, the class of 2000 it is not untouchable, but his contractual condition makes the exit extremely complicated: to be paid to Everton there are still 4 million euros for the loan, to which to add 28 million for the compulsory redemption at the end of the season and another 3 for any bonuses. To be able to think about a sale, an offer of more than 35 million euros would be needed, currently not in the air. And then for Kean an opportunity to climb the hierarchy and regain space in Juventus and eventually reopen the doors for his return to the national team. An opportunity and a mission: the two goals against Barcelona the first step, and a signal to Juve’s transfer plans.