Today, according to Ukrainian media, the testing of a new kamikaze drone produced by the state enterprise “UkrOboronProm” was successfully conducted. Although there is no official confirmation, it is said that the drone can carry a 75 kilogram warhead and reach a maximum distance of one thousand kilometres. Part of the components used for the production of the prototype were purchased abroad, but the software development, communication tools, assembly and maintenance were carried out by Ukrainian specialists. The drone bears similarities to the Iranian Arash-2, one of the most advanced Iranian products which, however, has never been sold to Russia. It could be an evolution of the RZ20 target drone produced in Ukraine for training anti-aircraft systems. Deputy Fedor Venislavsky recently hinted in an interview that work is being done on the indigenous production of long-range missiles, which the Western allies have refused to supply.



