The new judge of the Negreira case quotes Bartomeu and Rosell on June 17 and 30

The new judge of the Negreira case has got to work. After assuming a paralyzed case after the retirement of Judge Joaquín Aguirre, magistrate Alejandra Gil, at the head of the Court of Instruction 1 of Barcelona, ​​has summoned for next June those investigated in the case of arbitration corruption, including the former presidents of FC Barcelona Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Negreira refuses to declare the judge for the millionaire payments he received from Barça

In a car, to which Eldiario.es has had access, the magistrate agrees to cite as charged for June 17 to Bartomeu and another investigated, the wife of the former and former president of the Technical Arbitration Committee (CTA) José María Enriquez Negreira. June 30 will be Rosell’s turn, Negreira’s son and two other leadership of Barcelona, ​​Oscar Grau and Albert Soler.

The instruction of the Negreira case was stagnant in the last months of Judge Aguirre at the head of the court before his retirement. Despite the abundant documentation of the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office on the more than 7.5 million that Barça paid to Negreira between at least 2001 and 2018, the judge’s attempt to impute the current president Culé, Joan Laporta, and expand the crimes of the case had to be corrected by the Barcelona hearing, which slowed down the instruction.

Until now the only investigated that had appeared before the judge had been Negreira himself, who had accepted his right not to declare due to the health problems he suffers.

The club’s explanations about payments (which Barça tried to deduct before the Treasury, which has allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to obtain numerous indications) have limited themselves to the millions corresponding to alleged arbitral advice tasks, detaching them from corruption.

Barcelona’s audience knocked three key decisions of Aguirre’s instruction: he filed the capital laundering piece; He revoked Laporta and knocked down the expansion of the cause to the crime of bribery and not just sports corruption.

The closure of the laundering piece covered not only the handling and destination that the Negreira made of Barça’s payments, but also the intermediation of one of the club’s former director, the deceased Josep Contreras, in the transfers received by the companies of the former him and his son.

Between June 2016 and October 2018, the company Soccercam, 100% participated in the son of Negreira, charged the FC Barcelona 297,085 euros that were paid through the Tresep intermediary, entirely participated in Contreras. The judge argued that Tresep invoiced Barça 30% more than he later paid to Soccerm.

In sum, Judge Gil has assumed a cause to the edge of the end of the legal term of instruction. The magistrate, in a car on February 26, agreed to extend another six months, whose new deadline to end the instruction will end on September 1, after verifying that Judge Aguirre had agreed to impute Rosell and Bartomeu but had not set one day for his appearances.

Barcelona’s audience deflates the Negreira and Exculpa case to Laporta



As indicated by the judge, the instruction of the case “could be expanded” depending on the result of the statements of the investigated, whose practice could have to take other proceedings such as “money tracking” or call witnesses.