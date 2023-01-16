The breakdown of the coalition government in the Generalitat last October caused the automatic dismissal of seven Junts per Catalunya councilors and started a domino effect that swept away secretaries, general directors and trusted employees close to the party. The subsequent job relocation of some senior positions puts the effectiveness of the Law of Incompatibilities approved in December 2005 by the Parliament to the test. Gerard Figueras was Secretary General for Sport and has been hired by the DIR chain of gyms, Carles Sala was Secretary for Housing and has landed in the College of Real Estate Agents (API), the former Minister of Justice Lourdes Ciuró has signed for the Association of Property Administrators and the journalist Jofre Llombart has come to The National from the Diffusion Secretariat, the body responsible for controlling the institutional advertising received by the media.

The Catalan law on incompatibilities calls for senior public administration officials to demonstrate “the impartiality of their actions through absolute dedication to the functions entrusted to them, which must not be mediated by other activities or interests ”. In its article 7, it specifies that during the two years following their dismissal, “they cannot carry out private activities related to the files in the resolution of which they have directly intervened in the exercise of high office.” Vidal Aragonès is a labor lawyer and a member of the Colectivo Ronda legal cooperative. He has background in the political field because he served as a deputy in Parliament with the CUP between 2018 and 2021. He says he starts from “a technical analysis” to reason that the rule on incompatibilities “has a toast to the sun part”. He considers that the door is opened for the limitation of functions after leaving the Government to be very flexible. “The rule implies that a senior official cannot take sides in activities related to a file in which, when he was politically responsible, he intervened directly,” says the lawyer. “The interpretation that is given is that you cannot participate in private activities that are directly related to the direct object of that file, but I believe that in reality what the rule seeks is that senior officials cannot benefit from being hired by someone whose file has been solved”, analyzes Vidal Aragonès.

Gerard Figueras served as Secretary General for Sports of the Generalitat until June 2021, when he jumped to the Foreign Action department. In April 2021, the Generalitat injected 2.6 million euros into the DIR gym chain to help alleviate the effects caused by the pandemic in the company. DIR received almost a third of the 9 million euros that the Government authorized to give oxygen to companies injured by Covid. Last October, after the departure of Junts from the Government, Figueras resigned as Secretary of Foreign Action. He now works as deputy director of the DIR company. “For many years the Generalitat has had very clear regulations on the incompatibilities of senior positions when they leave the administration,” says Figueras.

Public Function of the Generalitat, a division integrated into the Department of the Presidency, is responsible for analyzing the requirements regarding possible incompatibilities submitted by senior officials and administration workers. Relying on data protection, the agency does not reveal what requests it has received to validate the occupations of dismissed personnel as a result of the latest remodeling of the Government. “My interpretation coincides with that of the company I’m in, there is no incompatibility,” sums up Figueras. “I had no connection with that line of credit, it was the responsibility of the Business department.”

The journalist Jofre Llombart does point out that he asked for “legal advice” to assess the job proposal that the editor of the digital news agency sent him. The National. “I consulted with lawyers at my own risk and expense,” she says. Llombart, with a long journalistic career, had a fleeting stint in the administration. For 15 months, between July 2021 and October 2022, he was Secretary of Diffusion of the Government, a position in the shadow of the Minister of Economy and with the mission of managing advertising insertions in the media. In 2021, The National it received 662,000 euros in institutional advertising, some 70,000 euros more than the previous year, which made it the most benefited digital. The publishing company maintains that it is the digital in Catalan with the best audience figures. Llombart details that his relationship with the media was indirect. “Diffusion does not make direct contracts with the media, but contracts with the media centers, which are the companies in charge of distributing advertising based on established criteria.”

Carles Sala, who has twice held the position of Secretary of Housing, was dismissed after the breakup of the coalition government. Lawyer and civil servant, he has joined as director of the legal area and spokesperson for the College of Real Estate Agents of Catalonia. After leaving the Government, Sala received three job offers. He explains that he consulted with the legal advice of the Generalitat itself and traced the Law of Incompatibilities. He indicates that given the doubts of the legal services, he discarded one of the job offers, while the other two “strictly complied with the law.” Sala reasons that his is not a case of revolving doors, understood as being part of a board of directors of a company that, with the contacts of a senior management position, can obtain greater benefits. “A professional association is a non-profit entity, it interests me professionally,” he defends. Although he does usually have a voice and exert pressure or present allegations to pending housing laws. He strongly opposes, for example, the regulation of rental prices, he reports Clara Blanchar.

Former directors Jordi Puigneró and Jaume Giró have shown that it is difficult for them to accept a job offer from a private sector company due to possible reconciliation clashes with the responsibilities they carried out while they were in charge of Territory and Digital Policies, one, and of Economy, the other. Giró has claimed the pension of 2,200 euros per month to which former members of the Government are entitled for a period of 18 months if they cannot find work. Lourdes Ciuró was Minister of Justice and now works as an adviser to the College of Property Administrators of Barcelona and Lleida. At the head of Justícia, Ella Ciuró promoted a modification of the Catalan civil code to expedite the eviction of occupied houses.

