The renewal within Barcelona continues its progress, the reality is that since the arrival of Joan Laporta and with the reestablishment of serious work within La Masía, the culé team has radically decreased the average age of the squad. Perhaps, at least within the eleven, Lewandoswki is the oldest at 35 years old, although even the Pole already has a generational change of only 18 years defined in the figure of Vitor Roque.
This scouting and training of youth talent is giving enormous returns to Barcelona, which is why there is no question of changing it. In fact, Deco, now the club’s Sports Director, will not only manage money issues, but will also have the ability to choose in the signing of new blood for the culé team, since the Portuguese already has his sights on a top talent. Brazil who could well join the club very soon, his name, Gabriel Moscardo.
At 18 years old, a key starter and making a difference within his country’s Corinthians, Gabriel is a two-way midfielder with outstanding technique and vision. Safeguarding the distances, since they are enormous, he is a Frankie de Jong style player, who, by the way, is in the sights of PSG and Manchester City. Deco would have informed the board that the youth player has unlimited future potential and that his playing style is ideal for Barcelona, which is why he would have the green light to negotiate his signing now, although it would be deferred as with Vitor Roque, that is, signed in 2023, recruited until there is salary margin.
