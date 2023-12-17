Jersey City was chosen as one of the ten best cities to live in USA, according to the latest annual classification of money. This distinction is based on criteria that include economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and future projections.

Known by some as the “sixth ward of New York”, Jersey City is a thriving metropolis with its own identity, regardless of its proximity to Manhattan. Potential residents can choose from a wide variety of neighborhoods in the state's second-largest city, each with its own distinctive character.

According to the classification of moneythe ten best cities to live in the US are:

Atlanta Georgia.

Tempe, Arizona.

Kirkland, Washington.

Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois.

Columbia, Maryland.

Somerville, Massachusetts.

Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Tampa, Florida.

Jersey City, New Jersey.

Jersey City offers luxurious waterfront high-rise condominiums with stunning skyline views, single-family homes in The Heights, new developments in Journal Square, and older developments scattered throughout the town. This city located west of the Hudson River stands out for being one of the most diverse in the country, with more than half of the residents speaking a language other than English at home and 43 percent born in another country.

One of the things that stands out about Jersey City is its vibrant night scene., ranging from simple bars to elegant cocktail lounges. The city has also implemented a renovated pedestrian plaza on Newark Avenue, surrounded by restaurants, bars and shops, without allowing cars.

According to Money's ranking, Jersey City offers diverse opportunities for families

Jersey City, a family friendly city

Families have various entertainment options, from the interactive Liberty Science Center Museum, with the largest planetary facility in the country and more than 100 animal species, to the city's more than sixty public parks. At Liberty State Park, visitors can enjoy views of the Statue of Liberty and take a ferry direct to the statue or Ellis Island.

Jersey City does not ignore its massive neighbor to the east, New York, which is an integral part of life for many residents. New Jersey PATH trains connect directly to Manhattan, facilitating movement. Additionally, when weather permits, locals can choose to take the ferry across the river, offering a scenic alternative to the train.

Despite rising costs of living, Jersey City residents can still enjoy accessibility to New York without paying Big Apple prices. According to statistics provided by Synergos Technologies Inc., the population of Jersey City is 283,496, with a median household income of $92,183 and a median home price of $605,831. The unemployment rate stands at 3.9 percent.