After playing the iconic for 15 years James Bondalso known as Agent 007, actor Daniel Craig is about to leave his role. According to insiders, the British Aaron Taylor-Johnsonknown for his roles such as Kick-Ass and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, he could take his place.

According to the source, Eon Productions who will begin filming the new film this year has already offered the role to the actor with the contract ready on the table. All that remains is to wait for Taylor-Johnson's signature which according to Eon will arrive in the next daysso we can finally announce officially.

Recall that the next James Bond film was postponed last year due to strikes in Hollywood, but the script would already be in progress with the production of the film scheduled for this year at Pinewood Studios in Bunckinghamshire.

The actor who could become the new bond, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, is also Kraven in the film of the same name by Sony Pictures, in collaboration with Marvel, which will arrive in Italian cinemas on 29 August this year.

We would also like to point out that currently there are no official confirmations in this regard, therefore take this information as simple rumors, rumors that could be confirmed or denied at any time.



