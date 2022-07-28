Since the environmental movement against the Mayan Train gained strength at the beginning of the year, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has responded to criticism by assuring that new nature reserves would be created in the Yucatan peninsula. This Wednesday, in the midst of an escalation of tension due to the restart of the works on section 5 despite court orders to suspend them, the president offered the promised balm: the creation of the protected natural area Jaguar, on the outskirts of Tulum. With an area of ​​2,249 hectares, above the 1,000 hectares that were discussed months ago, the reserve seeks to strengthen “the connectivity between protected natural areas and other sites with jaguar populations,” says the decree. And, incidentally, try to counteract the impacts of the construction of the railway.

The park has been outlining since January, when the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (Sedatu) presented the project for its creation. Then the head of that institution, Román Meyer Falcón, assured that with him he sought to “stop excessive urban growth, particularly in the city of Tulum and other surrounding areas.” The decree published this Wednesday details that the area will be divided into two polygons: one with a higher level of protection, of 1,967 hectares and further from the city of Tulum, and another of 282 hectares, in which more activities are allowed – such as “construction of public infrastructure”-, located very close to the famous archaeological ruins on the shores of the Caribbean.

The new reserve will be one of the smallest in Quintana Roo, very far from the main natural protected areas of that State, such as Sian Ka’an, with more than 528,000 hectares, or Yum Balam, on the island of Holbox. , of 154,000, according to data from the state government. In any case, the Secretary of the Environment, Maria Luisa Albores, highlighted in a message to the media this Wednesday that it is a “gift for Mexicans” that demonstrates “our president’s commitment” to environmental conservation. At the conference, in which no questions were allowed, Albores called the list of the three protected natural areas that have been created in López Obrador’s mandate to later settle: “In the Fourth Transformation we produce well-being by protecting territories.”

The park will serve as “a bridge for jaguars and other species (…) to move freely,” says the decree. The problem, environmentalists in the area warn, is that it will be surrounded by a perimeter fence that will make it difficult for the great American feline to pass through. “Large carnivores like the jaguar require biological corridors for their populations to have genetic viability. They need connected areas, not enclosed areas with a fence that prevents them from moving,” says Raúl Padilla, from the conservation organization Jaguar Wildlife Center. When the project was presented at the beginning of the year, it was said that the fence sought to “prevent future invasions” and that the park would have wildlife crossings, although no further details have been provided so far. Padilla fears that they will not be made or that they are not suitable for the jaguar, which needs wide elevated paths with vegetation to avoid the borders that humans are putting on it.

In addition to the feline, in the protected area there are 81 species of endangered animals such as the spider monkey, the striped spiny iguana or the engraven turtle, as well as 400 species of plants. Underground rivers, caves and cenotes that are part of the great Mayan aquifer, the largest freshwater reserve in the country, are hidden under the ground, as in the entire region through which the train will pass. The existence of this underground labyrinth has been, precisely, the main stone on the path of section 5 of the Mayan Train. A group of divers concerned about this ecosystem filed a lawsuit that led last April to a judge ordering the suspension of the works. Since then, that stretch had been up in the air.

But the Government announced on July 18 the resumption of the works, arguing that it is a “national security” project. The tension has been increasing and has escalated from a debate on the environmental impacts of the project to a fight between the Executive and the Judiciary. Days later, the judge ratified his decision to keep the works suspended and again ordered the government to stop construction, but the machines continue to work in the area. This Wednesday’s announcement seems like an attempt to convince the judge that the government will do its part to compensate for the effects of the construction of the train between Cancun and Tulum, which has already deforested dozens of hectares of well-preserved jungle and has exposed the entrance to large caverns such as the “Angry Wasp”.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country