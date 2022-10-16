Sinaloa is one of the most baseball-loving states in the country, with a passionate love of supporting the sport from the stands wearing the team’s new jerseys, to show their support with the new designs in the collection where red, gray and off-white colors stand out. , blue and black, which have different editions for everyone’s taste.

Fan showing off his new jacket. Photo: Caleb Escobedo

Emotions have been running high for baseball fans in Culiacán with the arrival of the new season of the Mexican Pacific League 2022-2023, previously the local team Los Tomateros, they have won this crown 13 times, being the first time in 1967 and it is expected that once again the icing team will touch the honeys of victory.

The new ink version Photo: Caleb Escobedo

The tradition continues in the club from the capital of Sinaloa that has chosen to give a wide variety of jackets to baseball fans but without losing that icing touch that characterizes them, being the flannel of that color the armor with which they defend the icing nation, while in other stadiums, they have opted for gray, black, among other colors but always with the legend of tomato growers or Culiacán in front, thus exalting the culichis who not only follow the team within the city, but around the world. .

With both men’s, women’s and children’s jackets so that the whole family can show their enthusiasm when seeing their team of cherries on the playing field, which becomes a real battlefield to show who is worthy of taking the victory.

The new official shirts can play with different shades such as the dark metallic one that highlights the letters TC in the background, the off-white one with the inscriptions of various phrases and nicknames created by this sport or something more classic, being a solid red and the word Culichi in white letters.

The prices to obtain your uniform are around 1,500 pesos, this depends on the collection, if it is female or male, in addition to certain imports.