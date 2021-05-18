When you go to pass the Technical Inspection of your vehicle this year, you should take into account the new features that have been incorporated into this mechanical test, such as the reading of the on-board computer.

The OBD system (‘On Board Diagnostics’ in English) is used to verify all vehicle sensors and its main function is to assist workshops in diagnosing faults.

One of its functionalities is to control the maximum emission limits carried out by the vehicle by checking the air intake to the engine or the injection system of the transports.

Through a warning light, the OBD system alerts drivers that something is wrong and records what happened as well as its possible causes by assigning it an error code.

The OBD revision entered into force in Spain on May 20, 2018 with the publication of the Royal Decree 563/2017 and 920/2017 that regulated the technical inspections in all the stations of the country. Although as explained from the ITV, “some of these changes they will be launched during 2020 ”.

The objective of the on-board computer system overhaul is to ensure that the vehicles are increasingly safe and efficient, as well as checking that the electronic elements of the cars have not been tampered with.

In order to carry out this review, the ITV centers have new devices to read the OBD that is connect to vehicles to inspect electronic security systems and emission control.

According to ITV, “by connecting to the switchboard, the ITV inspector will also be able to diagnose essential security elements such as air bag, seat belt pretensioners ”.

What vehicles must undergo this test?



As indicated by the ITV, this measure only affects “those vehicles with more efficient engines and that they comply with emission regulations EURO 5 and EURO 6. This corresponds (approximately) to the transports that have been registered as of 2009. However, it is important to clarify that what determines whether or not the on-board diagnostic test (OBD) is carried out is the EURO emissions standard. and not the date of registration of the vehicle ”.