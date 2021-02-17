New Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is set to deliver his first major political speech to Parliament on Wednesday.

This speech in the Senate is of great interest and anticipation, as Draghi has not made any widespread comments to the public since he was sworn in last Saturday, in a move that put an end to more than four weeks of political crisis in the country stricken by the Coronavirus.

Draghi will face a vote of confidence in the Senate late today, which will be followed by a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday. A vote for Draghi’s new government is expected in both houses.

Draghi chose 23 ministers from across the political spectrum, as well as a number of key technocrats, with the aim of uniting Italy in the face of the dual health and economic crisis.