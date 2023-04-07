Here are the new Italian billionaires in the Forbes 2023 ranking: the heirs of Luxottica and Mediolanum

According to Forbes ranking 2023I am 64 the richest in Italy, 12 more than last year. An increase of 23% that goes bucking compared to the slight decrease in the rest of the world (there are 2,640 global billionaires, against 2,668 in 2022).

Leading once again John Ferreroexecutive president of the homonymous confectionery company, which occupies the thirtieth position in the world ranking e he is confirmed as the richest man in Italy. For many years, though, it was Leonardo Del Vecchio the second richest man in Italy. The founder of Luxottixa – the world’s leading eyewear group – at the end of 2021, for a few days, it had even surpassed Ferrero and conquered the top of the rankings. For this 2023, Luxottica redeems itself and among the 13 Italians who enter the Forbes ranking for the first timeeight are just the heirs of Del Vecchio, who disappeared in 2022: the six children, the widow and the nephew. Among them the son Clemente is also the youngest billionaire in the world: he is just 18 years old.

After the Del Vecchios, the richest new billionaire is John Arvedi 85-year-old entrepreneur from Cremona with assets of $1.7 billion. In the 1980s Arvedi had participated in the rescue of the Corriere della Sera and of the Rizzoli publishing house, today he leads one of the largest European groups in the metallurgy and steel industry and is also known as owner of Cremonesewhich he took over in 2007 and brought back to Serie A in 2022, after a 26-year absence.

They entered the ranking of billionaires too Annalisa and Massimo Dorissons of Ennio, the founder of Mediolanum Bank died at the end of 2021, and of Lina Tombolato, also a billionaire. Annalisa and Massimo have assets of $1.3 billion and have been in the family business since the 1990s. Both hold top positions: the first is vice president, the second managing director.

It’s for the first time in the list too Daniel Iervolino45-year-old entrepreneur from Campania, publisher of Forbes Italy And founder of Pegasus, one of the first Italian telematic universities, which in 2021 sold to the CVC Capital Partners fund. With its entry into publishing, Iervolino has recently bought the weekly The Espresso by the Gedi group.

Has assets of one billion dollars Also Fulvio Montipofounder of Interpump Groupone of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-pressure pumps, which redeemed itself from a childhood spent in poverty in 1977, when it had the idea that made it a billionaire: to replace the steel pistons of the pumps with more reliable ceramic pistons and cheaper.

