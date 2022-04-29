Arctic Trucks is back to work with an off-roader that will stop at nothing. This is the Isuzu Arctic Trucks AT35 pickup. It’s based again on the D-Max, but reworked to tackle the most difficult terrains with ease.

The name AT35 comes from the 35-inch all-terrain tires, which sit around 17-inch rims. To make it all fit, some adjustments are needed to the chassis and body. The ride height has risen 50 millimeters at both the front and rear. This means that it is now 266 millimeters off the ground at the front and 290 millimeters behind.

Of course, the necessary work has also been done on the suspension. Bilstein springs and mufflers should be able to handle everything from ice caps to tundras. But the adjustments have not only been made on the outside. Inside, you’ll find a 9-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The leather interior gets AT logos to make it complete.

The only thing missing is a coffee maker. Something that was present at this one-off from a while ago. Orders can be placed from May 3. So if you don’t want to go to a sunny place this summer, you can always go to the North Pole.