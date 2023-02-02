The came out new number of the weekly The International Post. The magazine, already available in the digital version on our App, and starting tomorrow, Friday 3 Februaryon all newsstands, offers weekly inquiries and insights into business and power in Italy, unpublished stories and reports from the world, and great space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

Our cover story is dedicated to the primaries of the Democratic Party. Four candidates for a Democratic Party in an identity crisis. And a prohibitive challenge for everyone: to restore a soul and a mission to the left.

Luca Telese interview Elly Schlein, who says she is sure of winning the primary challenge: “Other than Bonaccini’s sparring partner. I did the math. The party has 60,000 members, with me 20,000 registered supporters. The wave is growing, we will subvert the old currents. And then we will give battle to the precariousness”.

It comes from the province. She never sleeps. To beat the right at the regionals, you changed your look. And now he aims to take the Democratic Party. “I want a party without snobbishness”. After Emilia, will he be able to conquer the Nazarene? Portrait of the favourite Stefano Bonaccini.

The other challenger Gianni Cuperloexplains a TPI because we must not sweep the dust under the carpet: “This is the most important congress ever. The very existence of the Democratic Party is at stake. We need a secretary who is dedicated only to rebuilding. Those who have led the party in recent years had other goals”.

The former minister Paula DeMicheli, on the other hand, is convinced that the left needs a new humanism. “Representing the middle classes is not a scandal: a governing party must interpret everyone’s needs. Let’s treasure the Pope’s lesson. In the Democratic Party, women are not listened to: not having a power supply was a problem “.

And again, an exclusive investigation reveals the black trail leading to narco-dictatorship. An unpublished note from SISDE reconstructs the trafficking in Bolivia between the Cosa Nostra and the terrorists Delle Chiaie and Diodato. Who in the 80s had been called by the regime of Garcia Meza to create a paramilitary force.

In an interview with TPIthe secretary general of Fiom Michael DePalma explains why the State should enter Stellantis: “Among the shareholders of the multinational is the French government. To balance the positions, ours too must become a partner. Urso, who is now Minister of Economic Development, said it too”.

Here’s how the Putin’s war spills over into the Sahara. Phosphorite. Methane. Migrants. With the aggression against Kiev, Morocco and Algeria can blackmail the EU even more. To challenge each other on the Saharawi issue. But while Rabat is with the US, Algiers buys arms from Moscow. And Europe plays the part of the clay pot.

Finally, an insight into the Netanyahu’s authoritarian turn. Illiberal reforms. Discriminatory impulses. And apartheid for the Palestinians. With the right in government, Israel risks becoming another Hungary. But a squeeze on rights could jeopardize its stability.

This and much more in the new issue of the weekly The Post Internazionale on newsstands starting tomorrow and available now in the digital version.

Continue reading on the weekly The Post Internazionale-TPI: click here.