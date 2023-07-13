The came out new number of the weekly The Post International. The magazine, already available in the digital version on our App, and starting tomorrow, Friday 14th Julyon all newsstands, offers weekly investigations and insights into business and power in Italy, unpublished stories and reports from the world, and great space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

A young man is killed or injured by the police in France. The first violence broke out in the neighborhood and spread to the neighboring suburbs. And then to the rest of France. Since 1981, every few years the country faces new turmoil. Francois Dubet’s report for TPI.

Andrea Lanzetta heard the French sociologist Benjamin Lippens who outlined the identikit of the French rebel: this is who the demonstrators are and why they are protesting.

But the revolution will also touch Italy. The answer of the sociologist Domenico De Masi interviewed by Niccolò Di Francesco: “To overthrow power it is not enough for a mass of people to be disadvantaged, awareness and organization are needed”, he tells TPI.

Enrico Minori recounts the takeover of Assicurazioni Generali by the axis composed of Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and the Del Vecchio family. After the 2022 flop, the two entrepreneurial families are ready to re-attack the Lion of Trieste.

The investigation into health care by Lara Tomasetta continues. Emergency room without doctors or nurses. Ghost wards. And a chronic shortage of beds. Especially in intensive care. For health. Italy spends less than EU countries in proportion to GDP. So the NHS is collapsing.

Another reportage from abroad by Monica Pelliccia and Alice Pistoliesi who talk about abortion in El Salvador: they tell us about women who have suffered complications and spontaneous terminations of pregnancy and have been convicted of murder. After decades in prison, they continue to fight against a state that prosecutes what should be a right.