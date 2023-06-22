The came out new number of the weekly The Post International. The magazine, already available in the digital version on our App, and starting tomorrow, Friday 23 Juneon all newsstands, offers weekly investigations and insights into business and power in Italy, unpublished stories and reports from the world, and great space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

Commercial television. The descent into the field. And then the gaffes, the jokes, the “elegant dinners”. Silvio Berlusconi marked the last thirty years of the country. But behind the entrepreneur and the successful politician remain multiple shadows that have dotted his story. The cover story is dedicated to the “great deception of Berlusconi“.

Luca Telese traces the political life of the Knight. From taking the field to leaving the scene without leaving heirs. Between polls, slogans and bandanas Silvio Berlusconi has revolutionized the approach to public affairs in Italy. Focusing everything on marketing. And opening a void behind him.

And again, many are analyzed in an in-depth analysis shadows that hover over the figure of Silvio Berlusconi. The P2 card. The money paid to Cosa Nostra for years in exchange for protection. The investigation into the 1993 massacres and relations with the boss Graviano. Here is the gray area of ​​Berlusconi that since his death (almost) no one has told.

In an interview with TPIInstead, Achille Occhetto explains why even the left has become Berlusconi. “Today, even in our field, only image and leadership count. In ’94 I wanted to make Ciampi premier again. However, FI’s victory surprised everyone. Behind it was a system of interests that feared us. And he took refuge in the populism of Cav. The heir is Meloni. But watch out for Renzi… Schlein? Soon to reject it”.

Fratelli d’Italia wants to prevent the opening of new mosques in industrial warehouses and garages. But it does not include agreements for the concession of other spaces. As is the case with churches and synagogues. A squeeze that threatens to turn into a time bomb. Here you are Islam according to Giorgia.

In addition, an in-depth report on theIran and on rights denied. Mahin is a lesbian and a Christian. She forced to marry in order not to be killed. Mehran was raped and blackmailed. Shahin and Nabila have embarked on a transition between threats and violence. All had to flee Iran. To take refuge in Eskişehir, Türkiye. Under UN protection. But I’m not safe here either.

Finally, an interview with Monica Perosinoauthor of the volume Mariupol snow. Volunteers, refugees, photographers, farmers and intellectuals. War is not just about soldiers at the front. But also of female faces and stories of the fight against annihilation.

This and much more in the new issue of the weekly The Post Internazionale

