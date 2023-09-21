It came out new number of the weekly The Post International. The magazine, available now in the digital version on our App, and from tomorrow, Friday 22 Septemberon all newsstands, offers investigations and insights into business and power in Italy every week, unpublished stories and reports from the world, and great space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

The cover story is dedicated to the first year of the Meloni government. The prime minister confirmed her hard line on the accounts. Without Draghi’s authority. But the Pnrr remains an unknown and the ESM is still a problem. However, it failed on the issues most dear to the right such as migrants, pensions and growth. The only result achieved is the war on the poor. Here because “the package is over“.

In an interview with Luca Telese, Gianni Alemanno explains to TPI because he is disappointed in the Prime Minister: “Meloni had convinced me due to his opposition to Draghi. But today he obeys the diktats of the EU and NATO. And he is influenced by American multinationals. She has never been a woman of the social right. She’s a liberal, she looks like Thatcher. I want to found an anti-system party. Of course she is not”.

From the shadow assistant Patrizia Scurti to the undersecretaries Fazzolari and Mantovano. Up to the new leaders of Bankitalia and Rai. Here she is network of power of the prime minister.

And again, an in-depth look at the trial of the century, that is, the one between the USA And Google. The Mountain View giant is accused of monopolizing web searches. Twenty years after a similar case won against Microsoft. This time, however, what is at stake is not just a 1,700 billion dollar digital empire. But the future of the Internet.

Furthermore, an in-depth study on violence against women. The Association DonneXStrada has started a project that offers help to women victims of violence. To make them feel safe thanks to technology and stop the surge in gender crimes.

This is why violence against women cannot be called an emergency. One in five women has suffered at least one sexual abuse. But 64% of cases are not reported. For Istat they are “genocidal numbers”. The police commissioner of Savona Alessandra Simone to TPI: “We need to make better use of prevention measures.” But, as the president of Global Thinking Foundation explains to us, Claudia Segre: “Gender violence starts from economic violence”.

Finally, an in-depth look at who finances the climate crisis. Scorching heat, fires, devastating floods. As the effects of global warming are increasingly evident, fossil fuels and industrial agriculture thrive. Also thanks to the 3,200 billion dollars invested in these sectors by the main world banks. As a new report from ActionAid shows.

This and much more in the new issue of the weekly The Post Internazionale on newsstands tomorrow and available now in the digital version.

Continue reading on the weekly The Post Internazionale-TPI: click here.