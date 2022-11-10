The new number of the weekly The International Post. The magazine, already available in the digital version on our App, offers weekly inquiries and insights on business and power in Italy, unpublished stories and reports from the world, and a great deal of space for culture with some of the most important Italian intellectuals.

Talking and dealing with the climate is the only thing that really matters today: this is the challenge of the century. “It is not the planet that is in danger but the human being. The dogma of efficiency and growth has brought us to the brink of extinction. We only have one way to save ourselves: say goodbye to consumerism and make peace with nature. We are entering the Age of Resilience ”. The Economist Jeremy Rifkin explains why the age of progress at any cost is over.

Talking about climate is the only thing that really matters: it says so Gianni Silvestrinidirector of the Kyoto Club, who denounced: “We have been raising alarms for years but our rulers do not realize the gravity of the situation we live in”.

The damage caused by the climate emergency also affects health: thus global warming favors the spread of cholera, who seemed defeated. In fact, in 2022 there was a boom in infections and triple lethality between Africa, Asia and the Caribbean. And vaccines are not enough.

Once upon a time there was the Ecological Transition. The ministry that changes its name, the braking on electric cars, confirms Cingolani as a consultant, a sworn enemy of environmentalists: Thus the Meloni government sends the green turning point into the attic. In the name of the lobbies.

Todini, a former FI MEP, finances Calenda, Renzi and Meloni. The Campania peer institutions are crazy about Salvini. And there are those who, like Pichetto Fratin and Fazzolari, put their hand to their wallets and find themselves in the government: here are the bankomat parties.

And again, the former senator of the Democratic Party Luigi Zanda in an interview he states that the campo largo is dead and explains why, according to him, the dem should support Letizia Moratti at the regional in Lombardy.

The introduction of the new crime by the Meloni government has sparked much controversy. In other countries, self-organized events by young people are considered legal. The aim is to have fun: you can also take drugs elsewhere. This is what a rave.

