“We have taken a big step towards a total coalition agreement, towards the formation of a totally right-wing government.” These were the words of Itamar Ben Gvir to announce what nobody doubted, his support for Benyamin Netanyahu. The ultranationalist leader becomes the strongest ally of the Likud leader and will be the new Minister of National Security. Negotiations are still open, but there is no longer any doubt that Religious Zionism, the radical coalition led by Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir, will form part of what the local media have already dubbed the “most radical” government in the history of the Jewish State with the objective of advancing the annexation of the West Bank.

Ben Gvir’s entry into the front line of politics is a reward for the 14 deputies achieved by the radical coalition in the last elections. The ministry assigned to him adapts to his requirements and will take over control of the Border Police, which until now was the responsibility of Defense. This is the paramilitary body that operates in the occupied areas, the ones that most interest a politician who lives in a settlement and who is a staunch defender of the annexation of the West Bank. Israeli human rights organizations such as Peace Now warned that the power given to Jewish supremacy over the West Bank “could trigger an eventual complete annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The next Homeland Security Minister is known for his anti-Arab comments and has a criminal record for racism. Ben Gvir, 46, of Iraqi Kurdistan Jewish descent, is a follower of the late ultranationalist rabbi Meir Kahane, whose organization was banned in Israel and designated a terrorist group by the United States.

electoral proposals



The discourse of the Jewish supremacist formation has permeated Israeli society and that is why it has become the third political force. In the Israel of the 21st century, voters have opted for a program that includes proposals such as the application of the death penalty for “terrorists”, total immunity for soldiers, the deportation of “disloyal citizens” and prison for asylum seekers.

Although not yet in office, Ben Gvir is already in charge of security and was one of the politicians who on Wednesday visited the sites where two explosions killed a 16-year-old boy in Jerusalem. The investigation is still open and there is no group that has claimed responsibility for this double attack that takes the holy city back to the years of the Second Intifada. The leader of Religious Zionism did not hesitate to blame the Palestinians for what happened and said that it is urgent to locate the perpetrators “even if it is in the West Bank, besiege them and go from house to house in search of their weapons to restore our power of deterrence.”