The brand ElectricBrands will take care of the production and launch of the new one Isetta, the car that is clearly inspired by an icon among the small cars of the past and which will return to our streets as an urban electric car. But to get to this point, the turbulent management story behind this project will have to be completely overcome.

It was originally supposed to be the producer Artega to take care of the electric Isetta, whose range of 200 kilometers and a maximum speed of less than one hundred kilometers per hour are ideal for exclusively urban driving. However, this company has encountered economic difficulties, such as not to allow it to continue with the pre-established plan. ElectricBrands, which is also taking care of the range XBUS (once known as eBussy) with the aim of becoming a reference brand in urban mobility, he saved the whole project, taking over Artega and integrating its production plan.

“For months, there has been speculation about the economic restructuring process and the new strategies announced on the homepage of the automaker Artega. Now the secret is out: ElectricBrands acquires 100% of the German vehicle manufacturer“, Reads a press release from the German company.

Not being able to call the Isetta, the car will be sold under the name Karo, hopefully in early 2023. ElectricBrands is currently setting up production lines in Göttingen, and in the first year, 30,000 vehicles will roll off the production line. The most striking feature of the small car is the door that opens forward. With a length of only 2.48 meters and a width of 1.50 meters, this allows the vehicle to park easily. It will enter a potentially very prosperous market, in which, for example, the lucky Citroen Ami is located. The small electric cars are going to fill the void left, ideally, by the first generation of Smart, which had revolutionized traffic and parking in big cities.