The Iraqi parliament session began under the chairmanship of the oldest member, Representative Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, who was also a candidate for the presidency of the parliament, but he was attacked by some deputies, in light of a confused atmosphere and a sharp debate about the largest bloc, where he fainted and was subsequently transferred to the hospital to receive treatment.

And the work of the session began under the chairmanship of the second reserve age, Khaled Al-Daraji, where a vote was taken to choose Al-Halbousi as Speaker of Parliament for a second term, and the representative of the Sadrist movement, Hakim Al-Zamili, as his deputy.

During the course of the session, the head of the first tooth, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, announced that he had recovered from his coma, and that he had adjourned the session to another time, and that what happened was not based on a legal opinion, which sparked an uproar and controversy regarding the legality of the session.

tragic day

For his part, a member of the General Authority of the Wisdom Movement, Fahd al-Jubouri, described the first session of the House of Representatives as a “tragic day.”

Al-Jubouri said, in a press statement: “It is a tragic day that repeats the electoral failure, and what happened in Parliament in the attack on the old president is unfortunate.”

He added: “We will go to the judiciary, and there is no personalization with Al-Halbousi in that, and the judiciary will decide for us to reconvene the first parliament session, considering that Al-Mashhadani adjourned the session for deliberation, and there is talk that what happened is a premeditated matter.”

The Shiite blocs were divided into two parts. The first was headed by Muqtada al-Sadr, who managed to achieve rapprochement and an initial alliance with the largest Sunni bloc, “With resolve, we advance”, as well as the largest Kurdish bloc, the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

On the other hand, stands the “Coordination Framework” coalition, headed by the head of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, and also includes the Al-Fateh coalition, and the political wings of the armed factions that opposed the parliament session, and considered it a measure of the Sadrist movement.

And the coordinating framework expressed its anger at what accompanied the first session of the House of Representatives, and considered it unconstitutional.

The coordination framework said, in a statement issued by it: “We tried very hard to prevent things from slipping into this retrenchment that we witnessed today, which threatens with great danger. The head of the age to request the suspension of the session for legal scrutiny by not submitting a legal challenge to the nomination controls.

He added, “But the attack on him made him lose the ability to withstand, and he was taken to the hospital after his injury. Unfortunately, some blocs continued the session’s procedures without any legal basis,” noting that “we did not recognize the outcomes of the election session for the president and his two deputies, as it took place in the absence of a president whose age is not yet available.” He remains committed to his duties.”

Towards the Federal Court

In turn, the legal expert, Ali Al-Tamimi, said: “The Electoral Commission has identified the eldest president, with the two reserves, and what happened from the abuse of the older president, an investigation must be opened into his circumstances.”

Al-Tamimi added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the solution is to resort to the Federal Court to decide on the legitimacy of the session, as the objectors have the right to file a lawsuit, to consider the course of the session,” noting that “such disputes occur permanently in other parliaments. “.

Members of the new parliament were sworn in during the session held in the capital, Baghdad, amid a state of controversy and chaos.

Members of the “Sadr bloc” wore a white scarf like shrouds, to express their affiliation with the late religious authority, Muhammad al-Sadr, the father of Muqtada al-Sadr, while the session witnessed cheers from independent representatives; glorification of popular protests.

The Sadrist movement submitted a request to consider it the most numerous parliamentary bloc, with 73 deputies, while the parties affiliated with the coordination framework, (a gathering of Shiite parties other than the Sadrist movement), submitted a request to consider it, too, the most numerous parliamentary bloc.