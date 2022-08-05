Hi-Tech Mail.ru: iPhone 13 Pro fell by 25 percent in Russia

The cost of Apple’s premium smartphone has dropped by 25 percent. About it informs edition Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

Media journalists refer to their own catalog, according to which the iPhone 13 Pro has fallen in price in Russia to 75 thousand rubles. At the start of sales, the device was valued at 100 thousand rubles. The flagship phone was announced in the fall of 2021. “Now Russian online stores are selling the device at a more affordable price,” commented the authors. Apparently, the gadget could have fallen in price ahead of the presentation of the iPhone 14 series phones.

The top iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch OLED display, support for frequencies up to 120 hertz, an A15 Bionic processor, 6 gigabytes of RAM. On the back of the device is a triple camera with 12 megapixel lenses each with lidar. The camera supports night shooting and has a portrait mode. The device has a battery with a capacity of 3095 milliampere-hours.

Media authors also noticed that the iPhone 13 has fallen in price on the Russian market. A basic smartphone with a 128 gigabyte drive can be purchased for 56 thousand rubles.

In June, Hi-Tech Mail.ru journalists noticed that the cost of an iPhone 12 Pro with a 128 GB drive had dropped to 80,000 rubles. At the start of sales, the device was valued at least 100 thousand rubles.