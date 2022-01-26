Turin, the new analyzes for the death of little Fatima Skika and the organization of the funeral

All are still in progress investigations to understand what happened to the baby Fatima Skika, the 3-year-old girl dead after being precipitated from the balcony On the fifth floor. In the meantime, after all the necessary examinations, the magistrate gave the authorization to proceed with the funeral.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

The tragic death of this little girl has upset thousands of people, especially for how the events unfolded. Many ask for justice to be done, but also for it to come out the truth.

The funeral is scheduled for the morning of Friday 28 January, in the Chapel of Mary Help of Christians. Soon after she will be buried at the Mappano cemetery. However, given the family situation, it is precisely the municipality that is done charged with all expenses.

The drama of this little girl took place on the evening of Thursday 13 January, around 21.30. The dynamics of what happened, however, still seem to be shrouded in mystery.

Immediately after dinner, the child went up to the apartment company of the mother, Azhar Mohssine 32 years old. The man who was with some friends had hired alcohol and drugs.

But according to his account, he was playing on balcony with the little one, a flies flies. At some point, he failed to take it back and saw her fall from the balcony, unable to do anything.

The new investigations for the tragic death of little Fatima Skika

Even the mother of little Fatima at first has confirmed this version. But a few days after the tragedy, he wanted to accuse his partner, saying that threw it downstairs on purpose after one discussion. The woman said she was high because she had been drinking a lot of alcohol.

The autopsy performed on the child’s body gave confirmation to this new version of Mom. For the coroner, the little girl was found too al center of the courtyard and cannot be slipped. Besides, he didn’t even have previous injuries.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Investigators are currently still trying to reconstruct the exact one dynamic what happened. In fact they did 3D laser analysis in the building in via Milano 8. Furthermore, they are also analyzing gods video.