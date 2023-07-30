A silent siege is altering the fragile balance of biodiversity in the Mar Menor: if pollution –agrarian and from urban discharges– has been disrupting the life of the lagoon for decades, the entry of invasive species into the wetland is further compromising the stability of the ecosystem. There are already thirty-three exotic varieties of fish, molluscs and algae that coexist and compete with the native fauna and flora of the Murcian wetland, according to an inventory of the European project Life Invasaqua, coordinated by the Department of Zoology and Physical Anthropology of the University of Murcia. In inland waters of the entire peninsula -rivers, streams, lagoons and reservoirs- and coastal and estuary wetlands -such as the Ebro Delta, the Albufera de Valencia and the Mar Menor itself- 326 have been recorded, which means that the presence of invasive species in these aquatic environments has increased six-fold in the last fifty years.

“The change in invertebrate communities in the Mar Menor has been drastic in the last decade,” explains José Manuel Zamora, a doctor in Biology, one of the Invasaqua researchers, to LA VERDAD, “although the impact has not yet been sufficiently studied. of your presence here. But the biological contamination is clear and the continuous appearance of new invasive species is a clear indicator that something is not right », he warns.

The University of Murcia tests four models of traps to control the blue crab population in the Encañizadas

It is clear, however, the negative effect of the enormous and voracious blue crab, or crab –’Callinectes sapidus’–, detected for the first time in the lagoon in the summer of 2015. This impotent crustacean preys on commercial fish species, devours seahorses and breaks fishing nets. “Its eradication is impossible, but in areas of certain ecological sensitivity, such as the Encañizadas, we must try to keep it at bay by minimizing its populations,” says Zamora. The UMU is testing four different models of traps in different types of habitat –sandy bottom and Caulerpa and Cymodocea meadows– to choose the most effective trap, commissioned by the Autonomous Community.

Blue crab or crab (‘Callinectes sapidus’). It comes from the Atlantic and has spread rapidly throughout the Mediterranean.



Javier Murcia







UMU researchers have detected a rebound in blue crab populations in the Mar Menor, after the catches reported by the San Pedro del Pinatar Fishermen’s Association had been halved in 2022 – when 8,435 kilos were caught. , compared to 16,749 in 2021–.

The rate of detection of aquatic invaders is very high and this is a general trend, although the risk of intrusions is greater in the Mar Menor and especially in the Ebro Delta, due to its aquaculture industry of mussels, clams and oysters.

tube worm



Another invasive species to which it is necessary to pay attention is the elegant worm (‘Hydroides elegans’), which shows extraordinary growth and is capable of upholstering any hard surface with its calcareous tube, such as the hulls and propellers of boats.

Compared to exotics that are long known to researchers, other less frequent species are recently settling in the Mar Menor, such as the ‘Phyllorhiza punctata’, popularly known as the Australian spotted jellyfish or floating bell, detected for the first time in the Region just a few months.

The Australian spotted jellyfish is the most striking exotic species recently detected in lagoon waters

How did this beautiful coelenterate appear inside the lagoon? Without ruling out its entry through the Suez Canal, it is most likely that it was brought by the ballast water of a freighter, following the path of many other aliens, which first settled in the Mediterranean and later colonized the Mar Menor, José Manuel Zamora adventure.



Immature specimens of inverted jellyfish (‘Cassiopeia xamachana’), a tropical species that lives in mangrove swamps and shallow areas.



Javier Murcia







Along with the Australian jellyfish, other living beings from distant places begin to be seen with increasing frequency and abundance in the Murcian wetland, as shown by the images that illustrate this report, taken by the underwater photographer Javier Murcia: the objective of this observer Tireless of everything that happens in the depths of the Mar Menor, he has recently captured specimens of the Atlantic pearl oyster, inverted jellyfish, the sea squirt ‘Styela plicata’, the alga ‘Lophocladia lallemandii’, the conch ‘Cerithium scabridum’, the bryozoan ‘Bugula Neritina ‘… New tenants knocking on the doors of the lagoon, who knows if to stay permanently.