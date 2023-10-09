Monday, October 9, 2023, 5:20 p.m.



| Updated 5:54 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Artificial intelligence is a tool that is here to stay. Since it began to be used, the debate that has caused the uses that can be given to AI has been the order of the day, especially after the dissemination of doctored images of naked minors in a school in Almendralejo was uncovered, in Badajoz. And AI is capable of creating photographs that border on reality.

Although its use is very questionable, AI has become the architect of a new ‘trend’ that is flooding Spanish social networks. At a time when Instagram, of these applications. One of the most recent is to discover what your yearbook photo would be like if you had attended a high school in the United States in the 90s, also known as the #YearBookChallenge.

A trend that Paula Gonu started and that the rest of Spanish ‘influencers’ such as Laura Escanes, Bonbonreich, María Pombo or Andrea Compton have followed wildly. As its name indicates, it consists of recreating, through artificial intelligence, photos from a yearbook in the 90s. And at the end of the day, many have fantasized about what it would be like to live the ‘high school’ experience. that they have seen so many times in films of that time like ‘Clueless’ or ‘Mean Girls’, without Regina George as a high school classmate, of course.

Another content creator who has joined the #YearBookChallenge fever is Xuso Jones. The Murcian has reacted on Tik Tok to the result, which apparently was not what he expected. “I’m outraged,” he said, at the same time that he couldn’t stop laughing when he saw how the application had completely changed his features: “I’m not that one.” .

A fashion that has crossed the social networks of ‘instagramers’ and ‘tiktokers’ and has dragged the rest of the users along. However, many have realized that EPIK is not a free ‘app’ but that you have to pay €3.99 to get the photos 24 hours later and €6.99 to have them in a couple of hours.

That is why there are also those who have discovered other free applications such as Artguru AI – Face Swap. However, in some cases the final result has not been as expected. Like Tamra García Romero, who tried one of them and the images are quite comical. “Well, I guess paying €7 was worth it,” she wrote.

A new ‘trend’ that joins the rest of the trends that have flooded social networks such as the ‘Moon Phase Test’, the ‘Bold Glamor’ filter or the ‘challenges’ of ‘Mercho’, ‘Desphá’ or ‘Ron Cola’ .