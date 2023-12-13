A new virtual idol format appears in the dust of the artificial intelligence revolution. Alba Renai (@albarenai), 24 years old, is a content creator who lives in Madrid. She likes traveling, decoration and fashion, as she shows on her Instagram account. She participated in the recent GenZ awards gala, an initiative by Mediaset España to recognize the best content creators. The peculiarity of Alba is that nothing she does is real: her life is part of the digital world, since she is a influencer virtual generated with artificial intelligence.

But how exactly was Alba created? Silvia Velasco, founder of the Be a Lion agency, explains the process: “First we develop a training model with ChatGPT and we ingest information with the tastes and interests of generation Z [nacidos a partir de 1995] for Alba. “We also conducted a survey of more than 350 consumers asking them what they were looking for in a content creator, their aesthetic references, etc.” In June, the agency created a specific division for this business called VIA (acronym in English for agency of influencers virtual).

Although it seems real, Aitana López (@fit_aitana) is another model and creator of virtual content, also generated from artificial intelligence. She defines herself as a lover of fitness and video games and has more than 220,000 followers on Instagram. “For those who asked for more smiles, here I give you mine! How do you like my photos better? Would you be serious or smiling? I read you”, this is how the model introduces herself in one of her publications. “People don't believe that Aitana is fake. She receives 300 messages a day from people who want to meet her and get to know her,” reveal Rubén Cruz and Diana Núñez, founders of The Clueless, the agency that created the model and represents her inside and outside the virtual world. At the moment, she has collaborated with other models and influencers and with small brands for promotion.

The goal of the creators of influencers virtual is to save costs for brands that a real model can generate, such as transportation, food and accommodation costs. “We realized that virtual models can do campaigns one day in Japan and the next day in Tokyo, without labor costs,” they admit in The Clueless. Before founding the company they worked in a communications agency and they explain that for a model or influencer real “you can pay 6,000 euros for 3 stories”.

From China to Meta

Alba and Aitana are part of the group of digital humans, two of the many examples of an incipient industry, that of virtual celebrities, that is trying to consolidate itself as a business. In China, companies have already offered this service since last year. Startups and large technology companies created virtual avatars to promote or sell products live, through social media platforms. streaming like Taobao, as revealed MIT Technology Review. In this way, brands can clone a streamer human for almost 1,000 euros to work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

In September, Meta released 28 chatbots created by artificial intelligence with profiles such as Kendall Jenner, (called Billie), Paris Hilton (as Amber) or the rapper Snoop Dogg. For now, they are only available in the United States in the testing phase. The celebrities who have transferred their image rights to Meta have obtained up to 5 million dollars, for 6 hours of work spread over 2 years, according to Business Insider. Artificial intelligence makes the most important celebrities bigger than ever, allowing them to be in all markets, in all formats and at all times, As explained on the cover of a recent issue of The Economist. Celebrities like Jenner, with almost 300 million followers on Instagram, have their chatbot as a way to “satisfy and monetize” their fans.

Because along with the influencers and the celebrities, virtual agents also appear. This is revealed by a work for Harvard Business Review, that defines them as sales assistants who never sleep; presenters, multilingual trainers and social media influencers who are always loyal to the brands. Lingyao Yuan, professor of information systems at Iowa State University and author of the study, has researched digital humans for the last seven years and explains that new technologies offer companies great advantages. They work 24/7, never ask for a raise, and “always follow company policy.”

Yuan and his colleagues, they investigated How people reacted to being served by a digital customer service agent. The results showed that virtual celebrities give users a greater perception of ability, goodwill and integrity, and an increase in reliability and intention to use the service. They also realized that customers are more forgiving of mistakes made by chatbots famous than those who are not known.

One of the most famous digital creators is Lil Miquela (@lilmiquela), a 19-year-old 3D robot created by the Brud agency in Los Angeles. He has 2.7 million followers on Instagram and has appeared in advertisements for luxury companies, such as Prada and BMW. One of the biggest successes of virtual avatars is their physical appearance. “I think the fundamental key to treating artificial intelligence as a human equivalent is to evoke the process of anthropomorphism,” says Yuan. But it is not the only one: “Realistic human faces can be a strong incentive for people to treat digital humans as if they were real, although it is not the only way. I think that both the vision and the intelligence must be there,” she assures.

Ethical dilemmas

Aitana appears in her underwear in many of her photos posted on social networks, in addition to offering her followers access to “exclusive content.” Her audience is, above all, male, according to her creators. The professor of Applied Sociology at the European University of Madrid, Rebeca Cordero, explains that the sexualization of the virtual model “is part of the game of social networks. It is a way to get followers.” However, its creators clarify that “their intention is not to create a sexual model” and assure that they leave the sexual messages that Aitana receives privately unanswered.

There are other ethical questions about the use of influencers virtual beyond the hypersexualization of women, according to the study by Harvard Business Review. “As we are seeing with ChatGPT, new technology can be disruptive. “Companies need to discuss potential impacts and undesired outcomes before making the decision to implement digital humans,” explains Yuan. Its use is worrying, according to Yuan, due to the ownership and control of the content creator. Alan R. Dennis, professor of Internet systems at Indiana University and co-author of the study, recommends disseminating the use of artificial intelligence so that people are aware of it: “There are real ethical problems if we let artificial intelligence take over. decisions such as, for example, who to hire.”

“You can't leave me hanging, come back and let's have fun.” It is the last message that Jules Terpark, digital culture analyst, received from Zach, a chatbot famous from Meta. After testing the application, Terpak is aware of an important change: “What these things really want is your time. They are not useful tools, they are companions to attract you. For me they have crossed the line,” confessed in X.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.