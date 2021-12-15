After several weeks an apparent new indiscipline of Uriel antuna with the Guadalajara Sports Club and it is that supposedly with information from the journalist Jesus Hernandez, The player admitted a woman to the club’s concentration hotel prior to facing matchday 17 when the Sacred Herd faced Mazatlán FC.
According to the same source, the club learned of this indiscipline, but did not make it known publicly to avoid media hits in full participation prior to the reclassification phase where they would face Club Puebla.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Since his arrival in Guadalajara he has lost count of the times that Antuna has been involved in this type of situation and according to the same journalist, the player will be ruled out by Michel Leaño for the next tournament, so you need to search for a new club.
For this reason, the board is looking for a new destination, after having refused to lower the salary to get to the Nest with the Eagles and spoil the negotiation between the two institutions that wanted to make the exchange. Córdova-Antuna.
According to the rumors that have circulated in stove football and with information from Leon Lecanda from ESPN, Cruz Azul and the rojiblanco team wanted to make an exchange for Antuna Y Roberto Alvarado.
Apparently, that negotiation would also include Alejandro mayorga, right side of the Guadalajara box that would contribute to the needs that the cement complex requires in terms of reinforcements. That way to be able to make another exchange looking for a win-win for both clubs.
#indiscipline #Uriel #Antuna #Chivas
Leave a Reply