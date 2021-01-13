We learned yesterday that Bethesda veteran Todd Howard is working on a new indiana jones game developed by the studio behind Wolfenstein, Machine Games. We got to know this great news through a teaser that announced the existence of a new title from this successful film brand. Although, with the Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda, it is expected that the Indiana Jones game to be Xbox exclusive, thus making competition to the Uncharted of PlayStation.

For now, there is no information other than the teaser shown, but while Todd Howard is in command of several titles and the Fallout television series, fans have wondered if this could affect the release dates of the different projects. But as reported by Bethesda’s chief marketing officer, Pete hines via Twitter, the new game of Indiana Jones will not affect the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

Todd is currently EP on many BGS and other projects, such as the Fallout TV show. His main focus remains Directing the upcoming Starfield and TES6 games, which aren’t affected by today’s news. – Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) January 12, 2021

Assuming the release plans haven’t changed since the last information received, fans can wait in peace as Bethesda will release Starfield first and then The Elder Scrolls VI. However, we don’t know when the new Indiana Jones game will be released on Xbox.

Starfield and the Elder Scrolls VI are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Finally, we remind you that there is another factor at play, since Bethesda committed to launching a third Wolfenstein game to close the Machine Games trilogy, therefore here it could affect the development of the new Indiana Jones game. At the moment, Hines does not have any information beyond what is shared. But at least we know that Indiana Jones will not affect the release of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.