The new system aims to avoid disproportionate increases in contexts of skyrocketing inflation; Real estate agencies fear that it will cause a drop in supply
In November the CPI closed with an increase of 2.4%
The National Institute of Statistics (INE) has published the first installment of the housing rental reference index, the new indicator that will be used to calculate rental price increases, which until now were referenced to the general CPI data. In …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#index #update #rental #contracts #starts #tenths #inflation
Leave a Reply