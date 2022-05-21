The rockstar, loved by many and hated by others, the figure of a fresh image in the Cabinet, innovative, with avant-garde and future ideas, with poise and presence, but also, with small excesses of arrogance, has resigned from the Governor’s cabinet of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya.

The positive expectation generated by Ruth Díaz Gurría on her arrival in the public administration of Sinaloa was such that her visible inexperience in positions of this nature did not matter when the curriculum under her arm legitimized her, and even better her relationship with the leadership. presidential.

However, the news broke yesterday, Héctor Ponce had already announced it in Political Headquarters, there had been a lethargic meeting between Ruth Díaz and Rubén Rocha, and an end to his administration in SEBIDES was almost imminent.

And so it happened, at 5 in the afternoon “the new one in the cabinet” was summoned, on the carpet where many have experienced the momentum of political power was María Inés, taking possession of the Secretary of Well-being and Sustainable Development by order of the Governor of the State.

With a red jacket, sleeves rolled up, faithful to her style and with the colors that have identified her for more than 10 years of political activism, she destroyed the image of one of the political promises of the Rubén Rocha Moya government.

Today María Inés faces her most important political challenge in her professional career, a genuine brunette who has led the Fourth Transformation to political power in Sinaloa at the hands of the Governor, but who today, as head of an agency that governs for all , will have to categorize their political priorities and not get carried away by the vision of a single party for the effective exercise of their functions at the head of this Secretariat.

He knows little about his professional experience, his results at the head of the undersecretary’s office, a position he held until yesterday, are practically nil. Reason for which she generates doubt if she was the one to replace Ruth Díaz Gurría, especially because she has more experience of her, who was her counterpart Sthefany Rea Reátiga. Why was she like this and not otherwise? only Governor Rubén Rocha Moya knows.

The Secretariat of Welfare and Sustainable Development is the main axis of most of the state governments, plus this one, which is assumed to be a social administration, one could also say welfare.

Ergo, it is always expected that whoever reaches this type of position is a person, with great political expertise, who joins, who collaborates, who integrates a vision without partisan bias, who understands statistics, numbers, graphs, good relations with the economic powers and with the factual powers.

Does the new in the cabinet comply with these attributions? we do not know. And, although this seems an encouraging fact, it invites us to reflect, how prevalent is it that someone unknown comes to attend to the most important lags that our state has in social matters?

Where two out of ten Sinaloans do not have access to nutritious and quality food; where one in ten families does not have access to basic housing services; where four out of ten Sinaloans do not have their social security guaranteed; one state the educational lag is stagnant; where more than one million Sinaloans are in the percentage of vulnerable population due to social deprivation according to CONEVAL data.

The “new in the cabinet” may fulfill what Governor Rubén Rocha Moya needs to legitimize himself and to reaffirm himself as governor of Morena, but is María Inés the Secretary of Social Development that Sinaloa needs?

See you next time.