The new interview with Kata’s mother in Quarto Grado: she explained how things are now

In the new episode of Fourth Degree on Friday 15 September, the presenters also dealt with the case of Kata. In addition to recounting all the developments of this summer, they also brought out the little girl’s mother, who made a new desperate appeal.

CREDIT: NETWORK 4

The news of this story that occurred in the last month are different. The officers began by arresting the maternal uncle and three other people.

Obviously the crimes accused of them are not currently related to the disappearance of the little girl, but with other serious episodes occurred inside the former Astor hotel. According to investigators, the girl’s family members are implicated in the crime racket of room rents.

Furthermore, in recent days they have also registered 5 people under investigation for Kata’s disappearance. Among these the two unclesone paternal and one maternal and two women.

The mother of the little girl is said to be desperatebut both she and her husband are convinced that their relatives had nothing to do with what happened. Kathrina to the cameras of the program Network 4he said:

Since my brother has been under arrest I haven’t spoken to him, but I will ask him if he knows the other suspects. As for the woman under investigation, I have never seen her, I wouldn’t know which floor she lived on.

Kata’s mysterious disappearance and the last person who saw her

Kata is only 5 years old and has been missing since the afternoon of June 10th. Her mother had entrusted her and her younger brother to someone to go to work Unclebut shortly after returning she realized that her daughter was no longer there.

He waited before reporting the incident 4 long hours. When the officers understood the seriousness of the matter, they started all the necessary searches, but at the moment there is no useful information on it where it might be. In the same interview the mother concluded by saying: