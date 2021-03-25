Although it came last December, Immortals Fenyx Rising it soon became one of the great revelations of the year 2020. Far from having finished exploring that interesting world of Greek mythology, Ubisoft has planned a complete Roadmap with different additional content in the form of paid DLCs. In that sense, now you are Immortals Fenyx Rising new DLC available, called Myths of the Eastern Realm (Myths of the Eastern Kingdom, in its Spanish translation) and second content pack after the launch of A New God at the end of January.
This is how Ubisoft describes what we will find in Myths of the Eastern Realm: “Play a new story, inspired by Chinese mythology, in which you will meet new gods and fight against exotic monsters from distant lands in the skin of Ku, a new hero ”. As it is, this second DLC of Immortals Fenyx Rising proposes a radical change with respect to what was seen in the original game, as we will have the opportunity to explore a completely new mythology and to play as another character. All this with the aim of adding variety to the formula.
Immortals Fenyx Rising will not come to an end with this second DLC, as the Ubisoft roadmap includes a third additional content. Your title is Lost gods and this is his official synopsis: “In this adventure, enter a new style of fighting and exploration from above! Meet Ash, a new heroine with the epic task of reuniting the Greek gods ”, which seems to opt for an even more different game experience than the previous DLCs. In the meantime, remember that Myths of the Eastern Realm Now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms.
