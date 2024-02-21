At the beginning of December 2023, the bill HR6542, which eliminates the country limits imposed by USA for green cards for employment and increases the number that can be requested for permanent residence through a family member. This would benefit thousands of migrants from certain countries with high populations who fill the quota quickly.

The bipartisan regulations were presented by legislators Pramila Jayapal, Rich McCormick and Raja Krishnamo for treatment. If approved, would mean greater access to permanent resident cards for immigrants who, on many occasions, even lived for years in the US with a visa, but who also have problems and long delays in being able to process the possibility of residing permanently.

According to what the representative explained on her official social networks, if the project comes to fruition, The law would eliminate green card quota limits for employment. This would mean that any foreigner who is in a position to obtain a residence due to his work will be able to do so and will not be left without the possibility due to the exhaustion of a quota for the country from which he is a native. This especially affects citizens from countries such as China and India, who despite being settled in the United States with highly valued jobs, do not obtain documentation due to the large number of people from their territories who request residency.

With that same objective, also The quota for green cards granted by family members would be expanded. In this case there would still be a limit, but the situation will be more flexible.

Green card quotas in the United States, a recurring problem

Beyond this current project, the truth is that various initiatives have been promoted over the years to address this problem. The most recognized is the EAGLE (Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment) Act, which proposes something very similar to bill HR6542. Over the last fifteen years, it was presented three times with different names and some modifications.