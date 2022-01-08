The stadium Can misses Live this Saturday the first meeting of the year 2022 in LaLiga SmartBank. A duel between UD Ibiza and Alcorcón (16 hours / Movistar LaLiga) that will mean the premiere of the new Ibiza coach, Paco Jémez, in front of his fans. After the victory against Fuenlabrada at home (1-2), the celestial wish to continue on an ascending streak (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Ibizan block he also needs to rediscover himself in his field. If as a visitor he is one of those who has scored the most, as a local he is not being very consistent. The islanders fired 2021 at home, with defeat against Sporting de Gijón by 0-2. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back and that caused the change of course on the bench, with the firing of a Juan Carlos Carcedo who had lost credit in recent games. In fact, Ibiza’s last victory in his fiefdom dates back to October 23, when the Balearic Islands they beat Fuenlabrada 3-1.

As the days go by, the Pitiuso team has been recovering players who had been on leave because of COVID. Ibiza has been no stranger to the virus, which has beaten too hard to the staff led by a Jémez who continues to ‘inject’ his ideas into the group. The club has changed its speech regarding the issue of disclosing the number of people affected by COVID, avoiding making statements about. However, according to the sources consulted, this Wednesday there were four members of the staff who remained affected, and there would no longer be any of the eleven that were notified in their day. Jémez, in a previous press conference, only dismissed the defender Álex Gálvez, but for physical reasons.

It will be necessary to see if Jemez bet for giving continuity to a large part of the block that offered such good feelings against Fuenlabrada, or he introduces some changes to give minutes to other players. At a press conference he seemed to give clues about the fact that he would bet on almost the same. What is clear is that the new Ibiza of the Cordovan coach was once again a competitive team, and the confrontation before a Alcorcón that arrives sunken It seems like a propitious moment to chain a second consecutive victory. Everything to continue rebuilding the morale of a group that has not yet finished offering its full potential in the category, in which Ibiza is debuting.

The AD Alcorcón has lived a new week with the taste of defeat on the palate and trying to recover from the stick against the Malaga. The Alcorcón he deserved to score against the malaguistas and was better in many stages of the meeting. However, the lack of forcefulness in the areas is the reason that the Alcorcón is bottom and is 13 points from salvation.

Those of Fran Fernández are shown as a balanced set, serious in defense and that manages to generate, although without gunpowder. The good feelings and the good game of Alcorcón in recent weeks favor the coach repeating the system with five defenders.

The Alcorcón has the doubt of Zarfino but get back to José Carlos and Laure. Casualties, as in all teams, will also depend on the COVID tests. In addition, the potters hope to arrive on time with the administrative procedures and have their first winter signing Borja Valle. Potters they lose Moyano to suspension.

Keys

Improve at home. Ibiza, one of the worst venues in the category, needs to be more consistent in Can Misses.

Paco Jémez effect. The arrival of the new coach has served to reset the players, who are facing a new stage.

Sacrifice. In defense, Alcorcón has managed to be an efficient and balanced team. This subject must be re-approved.

Goal. The Alcorcón must find the gunpowder to finish the chances it generates.

As to follow:

Davo. The striker scored the final goal of victory against Fuenlabrada. He did it by coming off the bench.

Juan Hernandez. He played a great game against Malaga. He overflowed, he managed to assiduously center Xisco or Gual, he had chances … That high level is a must for Alcorcón.