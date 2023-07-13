The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the Korean manufacturer’s first high-performance car equipped with a 100% electric engine with over 600 HP of power

Alessio Macaluso





@

alessiomacaluso – Milan

There Hyundai Ioniq 5N “born” in England, in a sense. It is in fact the Goodwood festival, in British West Sussex, to reveal the soul and characteristics of the first electric sports car from the Korean company. It was not a random choice to perform on the English stage, one of the most sacred places frequented by enthusiasts of sports and exclusive cars from all over the world. An Ioniq 5 N which represents only the first piece of a much more ambitious mosaic and which foresees the debut of a real range in the coming years of electric sports models. An Ioniq 5 N that perfectly manages to interpret the role of an authentically sports car, with extreme performance and perfect for a long and passionate track day. But also to offer those dynamic qualities devoted to comfortideal for everyday driving.

THE OUTDOORS — The aesthetic innovations that we find on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N have a double role aesthetic and practical, emphasizing the sporting potential of the Korean car when used on the circuit. Like, for example, all body parts in contrasting black and the spoilers wing-shaped back. Compared to the “normal” Ioniq 5, the N is also characterized by the new increased proportions at all latitudes. The car is more planted on the ground, lowering by 20mmbut also wider than 50mm to make room for the wider tires. In this regard, the robust and sporty look is further emphasized by the beautiful 21″ alloy wheels with tyres Pirelli P Zero 275/35R21. Superior grip tires that enhance everyday driving and track experience. Ioniq 5 N then also grows in length, by 80mm, in this case due to the presence of the more prominent diffuser. The long orange stripe that runs from the bottom of the front bumper towards the side of the car along the side skirts adds to the “track” effect. Up to “climbing”, behind, on the rear diffuser. Diffuser that controls the air flow to accentuate the aerodynamics and which confirms the very high performance ambitions of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. See also The auction for Vlahovic begins: Juve ask for 80 million, Bayern are serious and PSG are at the window

INTERIORS — Inside is the badges N to be the master. THE designer Hyundai have distributed it in many areas of the cabin. From the steering wheel to the seats to the door panels. At a glance it is the steering that attracts the most attention. This, as mentioned, sports for the first time the logo No and on the side it shows the buttons to set the setup of desired driving. On the right, highlighted and in red, is the NGB key (N Grin Boost) from which it is possible to recall the maximum level of acceleration for about 10 seconds. The seats are also sporty, positioned with respect to the quieter Ioniqs, lower than 20 mm. They are equipped with lateral reinforcements in order to minimize the stresses that passengers can undergo during the tightest bends. The pedals, covered in metal with a checkered flag theme, offer a grip improved with the sole of the driver, allowing an always safe pressure even during the phases of sporty driving, in acceleration, braking or drift. Another interesting fact is the wheelbase of 300 cm which allows superior habitability for all five occupants. See also This was the starting eleven for América the last time he played against Real Madrid

THE MECHANICS — The numbers are in all respects part of the emotional concept that is capable of expressing new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. A technical sheet that talks about two engines. Anterior capable of developing a power of 226 hpand a second positioned on the rear axle from 383 hp. In all, the combined power marks the 609 HP that they can become as many as 650 by activating the mode from the steering wheel boost. The maximum torque, on the other hand, is 770 Nm. A sumptuous technical data sheet that allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h completed in just 3.4 seconds and a maximum speed that touches the threshold of 260 km/h. Numbers “tamed” by a braking system up to par. 400 mm and 4 pistons at the front, 360 at the rear. By the way the regenerative braking reaches up to 0.6g to the benefit of the battery and therefore autonomy. Autonomy not yet made official, but which will be able to count on a lithium-ion battery from 84 kWh. System that by virtue of the internal charger of Ioniq 5 N capable of managing up to 350 kw, allows you to recharge from 10 to 80% in less than 20 minutes. See also Toronto FC wants to join Insigne and Mertens in Major League Soccer