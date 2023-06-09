Crime of Giulia Tramontano, the new hypothesis that Alessandro Impagnatiello may have also inflicted a blow on little Thiago

All investigations are underway for the heinous and excruciating crime of Julia Tramontano and the child she was carrying. From the autopsy scheduled for today, Friday 9 June, the investigators want to understand if the child also died from the blows inflicted by his father.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, before admitting his guilt, made believe that the partner was gone. In fact, he filed a missing persons report and subsequently has erased the tracks.

However, thanks to the evidence collected by the investigators, who managed to frame him. So the 30-year-old when he understood that he could no longer deny it, he decided to admit it truth and to find the body.

In his confession Alessandro Impagnatiello said he put an end to his partner’s life, because stressed out from the two relationships she had been carrying on for about a year. He had an affair with a girl he met at work and the two had actually met a few hours before the crime.

The 30-year-old from the evidence collected, hit Giulia Tramontano at shoulderswith a kitchen knife. The fatal blow should be the one at the throatwho also wouldn’t let her scream.

The doubt of the investigators is that Impagnatiello may have inflicted them more slashes of those he declared. In addition, the hypothesis is that even little Thiago may have received a shot from that weapon.

Crime of Giulia Tramontano: the hypothesis on rat poison

The Carabinieri dei Ris, in control of the couple’s home, also found a rat poison. Consequently, from the examination they also want to understand if the man may have made her ingest this substance.

The hypothesis that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing is precisely that Impagnatiello may have premeditated the crime already two weeks before he did it. This possibility also took hold thanks to the checks made on the PC, in which the man had searched on the web the effects of poison on humans.

They will be fine two the coroners present for this examination. Now we’ll just have to wait, see the autopsy is expected at approximately 8 o’clock this morning.