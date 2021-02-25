Hurricane lives inside a roller coaster. Vertigo, swings, hells that become paradise and then turn into a new trauma. Anything but stability. Everything except continuity in the projects. Everything but certainty.

But a valuable detail in Sunday’s elections, in which new president David Garzón won by a difference of 21 votes. There was no incident. Scenes of cordiality were observed between winners and losers. Between Frente Unidos and MAX Huracán. Nadur and most outgoing driving wished the best in what comes (either personally, on the Ducó lawn, where the election ceremony was held, or through social networks).

“It may be a first step for all of us to pull on the same side. Maybe“Said one of the outgoing authorities. Then it was shown on Facebook with the two Cups obtained by Huracán in the cycle that has just ended: the Argentina Cup, in 2014, the first consecration since 1973, obtained playing in the Nacional that returned it a Primera; and the Argentine Super Cup, in 2015, The Thirteen Star, in front of the River de Gallardo. That same year, Huracán reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana (lost against Independiente Santa Fe, in Bogotá, Colombia). More: He played six international competitions between 2015 and 2020.

But that’s history. A story that in its last chapters faded. Since Gustavo Alfaro’s departure, Huracán has not found his way again. And of a capitalized campus started to have a team full of kids with an uncertain future.

“How would I like to get to June 2024, the end of my term? Champion. When I talk to people they tell me they want to be champion. We will work for that“Garzón said, by way of initial enthusiasm. He looked convinced. It seems difficult for me to achieve it. But in Huracán, the best and the worst coexist as if nothing happened at the corner of Alcorta and Luna or at the headquarters on Avenida Caseros.

In the name of sustaining that audacity, think of big names supporting so many youths that coach Israel Damonte added to the top squad. The two you imagine: Marcos Díaz and Wanchope Abila, superheroes of the happiest days. Not so curious detail: the two footballers had a strained relationship with Nadur.

Wanchope Abila at the top of the celebration of all Hurricane in the Ducó. To return to? (Reuters)

Huracán added just one point out of the last 18 possible and has no average to give away (beyond the fact that in this League Cup there will be no relegations, but they do accumulate for the following season, with a long tournament). That is the main concern today.

To solve this complex scenario, Garzón and the rest of the dome they are already working to adapt. Some examples: first, the president already met with Claudio Tapia, the holder of the AFA, and appeared before the establishment; as well he spoke with his pair from Boca, Amor Ameal to internalize the reality of the management of power in the Professional Football League that organizes the current Cup. Second, the vice-first, Gustavo Mendelovich, spoke with Esteban Rolón, in absentia because he was not transferred to Boca: “I told him how important it is for Huracán, who came to a very big club and we expect a lot from him. Nothing ever came to the Board of Directors.”

There will also be a welcome news for fans and club members: Mario Bolatti -crack from Los Angeles de Cappa, in 2009- will be the club’s new technical secretary. Garzón had already anticipated it before the elections. “It represents what we want for Huracán football,” he said then. Bolatti – a global player in 2010 – although he did not sign his contract, he is already working: he contacted Héctor Bracamonte, coordinator of Inferiores, to define the project in Juveniles.

Mario Bolatti, in his times as an impeccable midfielder. Hurricane dress. He is back as technical secretary.

There is another central issue as always in Huracán and in almost all Argentine soccer: the economic and financial situation. What does the president-elect think? “We still do not have any information on the economic and financial situation of the club. We know it unofficially. Now we are going to start working on the administration. It has me worried, but we have everything to move forward ”. Arduous task of the man who dreams of the title, with building a school in Huracán to install a sense of belonging in the southern neighborhoods of the City, with giving impetus to amateur sports to make them more competitive and improve infrastructure, especially at the headquarters.

It doesn’t seem easy. The new driving, however, seems to have plenty of confidence. Time will tell its truth.