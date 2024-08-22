Humble Bundle and Capcom have teamed up again for a new bundle, dedicated to the Resident Evil series . Basically, you can take it home for free, Resident Evil 4 remake aside, a really low price . We are talking about a total of eleven games with related DLC. Note that as always Humble Bundle will provide the Steam keys to redeem the various games, among which the latest official chapters certainly stand out, namely Resident Evil 7 biohazard and Resident Evil Village.

The bundle

But now without further ado, let’s look at the games included in the bundle. In the list, we have indicated the games included in the different bands. Of course, by spending the maximum amount, i.e. at least €27.48, you will take them all home.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

The award-winning masterpiece, now with the “Winter’s Expansion” DLC. Visit a mysterious village in search of a missing child. – Only in the 27,48 euro range

Escape the Umbrella Corporation’s ultimate weapon in this adrenaline-filled remake. – From 18.32 euros and up

Modernized graphics, controls, and gameplay make this classic better than ever! – From the 18.32 euro range and up

The iconic game that redefined the survival-horror genre, with new gameplay systems and a first-person camera. – From the 18.32 euro range and up

A global epidemic interweaves 4 action-packed stories, playable solo or in co-op. Includes 4 DLCs with bonus game modes. – From 18.32 euros and up

Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar must control a biological epidemic in this legendary cooperative campaign. Includes the “Untold Stories” DLC. – From 9,16 euro range and up

Special Agent Leon S. Kennedy must rescue the President’s daughter in this genre classic. – From 9.16 euros and up

Discover the truth behind the horrors of Resident Evil in this prequel. – From the 9,16 euro range and up

Includes all story episodes, costumes and Raid mode extras. – From the 2.74 euro range and up

The HD remaster of the definitive survival horror. – From the 2.74 euro range and up

Discover the truth about the T-Abyss virus in this story set between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. – From the 2.74 euro range and up

If you are interested in the deal, all you have to do is go to the Resident Evil Decades of Horror Village Gold Bundle pagealways remembering that part of the money you pay will go to charity.