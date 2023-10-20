In the last hours, Joe Biden’s government announced a new program focused on facilitating immigration to USA of a certain South American population in particular. Specifically, citizens of Ecuador who have family members who live legally in the United States will have an opportunity to accelerate the process to obtain residency or citizenship and to work legally while they wait for the visa to be granted.

With the aim of reducing the number of immigrants who approach Mexico and try to cross illegally through the land border, the US administration launched this initiative. This plan is part of a new family reunification program like the one carried out with other countries in the region, as reported C.B.S..

How the United States program for Ecuador works

The first step of this plan is for a relative of the interested Ecuadorian, who may be a US citizen or legal resident, to begin the process to sponsor the visa process for their relative. Once the sponsorship has been accepted, the person will have the opportunity to invite their family member to the United States.

Through the family reunification program, The Ecuadorian immigrant who wants to enter will have his or her application processed much faster than if he or she decides to try using a visa.. If you are accepted in this initiative, you will be able to immediately travel to the US and work legally there while your visa is processed. Once this last procedure is approved, as long as you meet the requirements, you will become a legal resident.

With this, the US authorities seek to mitigate illegal immigration attempts by people from Ecuador. In 2023, the number of Ecuadorians attempting to cross the border without the necessary documentation represented a 312 percent increase over the previous year.