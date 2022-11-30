Federal Decree-Law No. (49) of 2022 regarding the new human resources law in the federal government will enter into force and will come into force as of January 2, 2023.

The law aims to enhance the flexibility of human resources legislation in the federal government, support the achievement of future directions for leadership, and the objectives of the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031”, which focuses on building the most pioneering and superior system by enhancing government performance and developing flexible work models that contribute to achieving the best results. Building a future model for managing human resources and government competencies.

The new human resources law keeps pace with changes in the work environment over the past years, and focuses on developing a stimulating and empowering work environment for employees.

The new law establishes new work and employment patterns commensurate with developments in the work environment, and gives entities flexibility to achieve the best levels of performance.