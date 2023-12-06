The new House of Representatives will be installed today. The elections of November 22 caused a seismic shift in political relations. As a result, the House has relatively many inexperienced newcomers, says political reporter Philip de Witt Wijnen. Can the winners of the elections immediately make their mark on policy?

