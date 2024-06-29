Diego Calvo (Ibiza, 44 years old) is personally in charge of picking up the team for this report. Aboard his classic Mustang convertible, his pompadour, sunglasses, Hawaiian shirt and disarming smile make him instantly stand out. That capacity for seduction, that attention to detail and that personality are traits that help to understand what his life project is, Concept Hotel Group.

The hotel company of which he is CEO and visible face started in 2012 with the Santos hotel on Playa d’en Bossa together with his friend Tallyn Planells, former manager of the Privilege nightclub. After 12 years and 8 hotels, he has established a way of understanding the business that is now absolutely established on the island.

Calvo, who has a long career in the sector, already knew what it was like to succeed by swimming against the tide when he began organizing Rock Nights parties in 2005 on the island of electronic music. “The hotel world in Ibiza is similar, everything is very standard,” he says. “I consider myself a Mediterranean boy, but in the end we want to differentiate ourselves, to create spaces that are different.”

To achieve this, he has opted to create a universe around his passions: music, design, fashion and cinema, with meaningful aesthetic and conceptual tributes to the best of the fifties, sixties and seventies of the last century in these areas. Calvo has created his own codes for this. He does not want, for example, to hear about themed hotels, since the concept of each of his establishments does not recreate, but rather lives an aesthetic and experiential proposal (“it is about the client entering a film in which he also feels like a protagonist,” he points out), with the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles or La Mamounia in Marrakesh as references. He does not particularly like to talk about luxury either, but rather about comfort. “That you can sit in a good chair, on a good stool… we work hard on the details and the references and we redesign the pieces in our own way so that they are authentic,” he emphasizes.

Neon sign at Romeo’s Ibiza in San Antonio Bay. A tribute to Route 66. Jordi Adrià

Thus, in a San Antonio bay traditionally populated by hospitality establishments tailored to British tourism, Romeo’s evokes a love hotel Route 66 from an arsenal of details. At the entrance itself, the limousine that Sylvester Stallone used during his stays in Spain is parked. Crossing the door, a common area with tables and chairs in the style of a restaurant awaits. diner, an outdoor pool topped by a heart-shaped jacuzzi, a Las Vegas-style chapel where more than 40 weddings have already been officiated, or a speakeasy hidden with its own pole dance pole. The rooms, dedicated to different stops on Route 66, have neon lights, a mirror on the ceiling of the bed or analog telephones, in addition to the Marshall speakers and Smeg refrigerators that are equipped in all the group’s hotels.

A few meters, Paradise It is an art deco homage to Miami’s Ocean Drive that includes an art gallery and a room with methacrylate walls located next to the reception desk that, upon reservation, anyone can enjoy for a night for free. The triangle is completed by Grand Paradiso, with rooms dedicated to David Lynch or Pedro Almodóvar, a charming mini-cinema room that shows films every night and a Cadillac transformed into a jacuzzi next to the pool in a hotel that breathes Wes Anderson.

The spirit of the Amalfi coast at the Mongibello hotel. Jordi Adrià

Across the bay, Cubanito welcomes visitors with echoes of 1950s Havana and a Cadillac that once belonged to Roy Orbison parked at the door. On the beach of d’en Bossa, Golden and Tropicana They turn the passion for rock and the spirit of the most beachy and colorful Miami into boutique hotels. Up the ante—for the moment— Mongibello, the group’s first scalable brand, which has transformed the old Palladium Don Carlos de Santa Eulalia into an Italian fantasy. With an Alfa Romeo Spider at the entrance, next to a fountain crowned by a huge testa di moro Sicilian, the hotel pays homage to the Amalfi Coast, the sweet life and the main sociocultural icons of what Ibiza is today. The next steps are the inauguration of The Happy Ones this summer, the relocation of Santos and the arrival of Acapulco in 2026.

On Calvo’s arms there are tattoos with the names of his hotels and references to Loquillo or the film Point-blank love. On one wall of the group’s offices, a living reflection of its commander, a vintage-looking cocktail bar welcomes you, serving as a reception. His office is crammed with vinyl, books and photos, and in a meeting room there are platinum records hanging commemorating each of the group’s hotel openings. It’s all passion and rock and roll.

Art Deco lines that hark back to the golden age of Hollywood. At Paradiso, art takes centre stage. Jordi Adrià

As he walks through his domain, he checks every detail of the establishments on each visit, greeting staff, clients and friends, and explaining in detail the decision behind each element. He can’t help but smile when he shows the rooms, talks about the furniture that has been commissioned to be produced exclusively, or is proud that each hotel has an exclusive design of parasols and donut floats in its pool.

For Calvo, his hotels and his life are intertwined in a universe in which they are so rockstars the Rolling Stones and Quentin Tarantino, such as the former founder of Studio 54 and creator of the boutique hotel concept, Ian Schrager, or Tony Pike, soul of the legendary Pikes Hotel, a 26-room Ibizan sanctuary and refuge during the 1980s and 1990s for stars such as Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Kylie Minogue.

Romeo’s Pool. The parasols, the floor design and even the donut float have their own unique design at each hotel. Jordi Adrià

Regarding the Pikes, which he frequented as a child with his family, he remembers: “I really liked that it was a hotel where the objective was for people to have a good time, not simply to sleep. Leisure and socializing have attracted me. “I like hotels to be meeting points where things happen.” That is why he strives to ensure that something always happens in his establishments: salsa or pole dance classes, concerts, exhibitions, talks or film screenings. His vision of that other possible Ibiza is pursued through a passport that allows clients of a hotel in the group to enjoy the facilities and activities of any of the others, or by giving newcomers a map with a guide that includes recommendations outside their establishments.

The CEO of Concept Hotel Group highlights that his first hotel was called Santos “because in Ibiza the towns have names of the saints. We generated a story in which the rooms were named after musical figures who had a relationship with Ibiza, such as Nico, from The Velvet Underground, and to make known those stories that not everyone knows.” This desire to search for stories and create new ones has become a hallmark of the group throughout each and every one of its inaugurations, both through audiovisual campaigns or Stories, lifestyle magazine published by the chain, as well as the hotels themselves and their facilities. To achieve this, it has been essential that Calvo has a team of collaborators that goes beyond the strictly professional.

Gran Paradiso, where the star is a Cadillac converted into a jacuzzi pool. Jordi Adrià

“I put the original idea in the oven, ‘what are we going to do’, through a briefing book with concepts, ideas and references that I cook alone,” he says. Then, he adds, he sits down with different parts of what he defines as “the team”: the interior designers, who are Andrea Spada and Michele Corbani from Ilmiodesign; the artist and designer Marcos Torres, who generates everything that is the corporate identity manual, the logo and the necessary supports; the journalist Laura Martínez, who puts on paper all the storytelling “in an orderly, meaningful and researching manner, doing journalistic work on what we are doing to give meaning to the concept”, and Socis Club, the communication agency of Carlos Tolsa and Gerard Elías, which generates the entire communication part digital.

This obsession with charisma in aesthetics and narrative has attracted fashion brands (Loewe, Armani, Versace with Dua Lipa), trend magazines and audiovisual formats of all kinds (including The Rolling Stones’ video for their song Criss Cross) to use spaces in one of the hotels for their productions. Beyond being top-quality fuel for Instagram, the plasticity of Romeo’s or Cubanito has meant that the hotel group has a person in charge solely of managing photo sessions and filming, which is a more than interesting asset in its annual accounts summary.

“What I am most proud of is being able to enjoy a profitable business that I am passionate about, being able to have built places that I would hardly change a thing about and being able to enjoy it,” Diego Calvo admits, as he explains why he has chosen each of the photos that decorate one of his hotels, and confesses that in his own house, Villa Carmelita, named as a tribute to the residence that Sonny and Cher had in Palm Springs, there is a bit of each hotel. Something that makes perfect sense when each of his eight hotels is also a bit of his home.

