It’s not easy to understand if this is a provisional title or not, given its strangeness, but the new horror game of the authors of Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe Hexadrive team, has been revealed with a first gameplay trailer and now also has a title, identified as Niraya of ■■.
Yes, this is a rather strange issue: the title appears partially censored, and it is not clear whether this is the final version or whether it will be fully revealed at a later time. Considering the difficulty that may arise, the idea is that the full name will be announced later.
In the meantime, Hexadrive has released a first trailer for this game with some gameplay footage, from what we can see, and it seems to be a pretty scary title.
A rather disturbing first video
After a short animated sequence that could be considered among the most disturbing seen recently, the video seems to show some actual gameplay.
The narrator claims that “a large quantity of bodies,” including some of children, were discovered at a temple.
In the first animated sequence, we see a sort of large deformed hand caressing what appears to be the face of one of these dead children, so it’s a very impactful start.
Niraya of ■■ sees us play a young girl trapped in the corridors of a strange place out of time, which could be some sort of temple, struggling with puzzles to solve and looming threats to escape from, something similar to Shadow Corridor, at least at first glance.
The graphics also seem to recall a rather vintage style, even compared to what the team had shown with Silent Hill: The Short Message, which increases the strangeness of the production in question. The release is still far away, being scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, so we will have the opportunity to talk about it later.
#horror #creators #Silent #Hill #Short #Message #gameplay #trailer #title
Leave a Reply