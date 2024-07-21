It’s not easy to understand if this is a provisional title or not, given its strangeness, but the new horror game of the authors of Silent Hill: The Short Messagethe Hexadrive team, has been revealed with a first gameplay trailer and now also has a title, identified as Niraya of ■■.

Yes, this is a rather strange issue: the title appears partially censored, and it is not clear whether this is the final version or whether it will be fully revealed at a later time. Considering the difficulty that may arise, the idea is that the full name will be announced later.

In the meantime, Hexadrive has released a first trailer for this game with some gameplay footage, from what we can see, and it seems to be a pretty scary title.