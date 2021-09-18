This week began the part that really interests the people of the Champions League; Already with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and all the stars in full swing playing the most important club tournament in the world, but now with a new home within the Cinemax and TNT channels, which for these games are renamed as TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is a brand that has had a lot of acceptance in South America, with soccer concepts and where very important league rights have been taken from those directions. Although now in our country they only have the rights to the Champions League, the idea is to have more content and more programs like the one they presented last Wednesday, called “We are all technical”, as well as another concept like the one they have on their South American channels.

Of course there are people who love them and others who do not, especially because having characters who have been in other communication companies will have their fans and others who do not like their work, but they formed a heterogeneous group that, if we go to the numbers, they did quite well.

In this first phase, they surpassed the two channels that passed this tournament the previous year, such as ESPN and Fox Sports and, above all, it helps a lot that the two channels where the games were broadcast are among the most watched channels on cable television, especially the TNT channel, which has a lot of acceptance among the public.

Eye! Let’s not lose sight that these rights also serve to promote its other product called HBO MAX, which will have all the games of the competition and especially in this phase, where there are so many games at the same time; This was very helpful for fans to be able to watch matches that were not seen on pay television on their devices.

The Concachampions in controversy

Last Thursday, what was about to be the first game suspended in its entirety, with the clash between Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey, only remained in a 10-minute suspension, with a match that in the end was resumed to see the end of a series already sentenced.

Of course, a pass from Cruz Azul ensured a final against America, which could break many audience records for Fox Sports television, something that finally did not happen, but what did help was to realize what would happen in the event of that a game is totally suspended and how this can be used by a hobby so that the same game ends earlier and is not a beating as it seemed was going to happen.

It is always reprehensible that once again the homophobic cry is heard in the rostrum, but this type of measure will hopefully help to make the public aware that this cannot continue and that if they continue to do so, the repercussions will be very serious.

Ruben Anwar