Overshadowed by protests against Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, the first Dutch Holocaust museum opened today in Amsterdam.

The country's main political figures were present, including King Willem-Alexander who wore the kippah and the outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Dutch Holocaust survivors. The sovereign in his speech warned against growing anti-Semitism: «toxic words and actions can lead to a deadly dynamic», he said, and added: «this museum shows us what devastating consequences anti-Semitism can have» .

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was also present at the inauguration and underlined how the museum is “a clear and powerful statement: remember, remember the horrors born of hatred, anti-Semitism and racism and never allow them to flourish again”.

And he added: “because at this moment hatred and anti-Semitism are flourishing all over the world and we must fight them together.” Herzog also called for the “immediate and safe return” of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in the October 7 attacks and urged everyone to “pray for peace”.

Herzog's presence was strongly contested, the protests have already been felt in recent days. Less than a kilometer away from the museum, more than 1,000 people demonstrated against Herzog's visit and against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The demonstration was organized by Dutch pro-Palestinian groups and anti-Zionist Jewish organizations. Slogans such as “Ceasefire now” and “Stop bombing children” were chanted among Palestinian banners and flags.

Some demonstrators held up signs reading “Jews against genocide.” The pro-Palestinian organization The Rights Forum called Herzog's presence “a slap in the face to Palestinians who can only watch helplessly as Israel kills their loved ones and destroys their land.”

Around the new museum Amnesty International has placed yellow signs like those used for road diversions to show Herzog the way to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

A small group of pro-Israel protesters also gathered nearby with flags and photos of hostages kidnapped by Hamas militants. Amsterdam police were busy avoiding an escalation of tension between the two groups of protesters.

The museum organization justified the choice to have Herzog present at the opening ceremony by saying that the invitation had been made before the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, and in a pre-opening statement it specified that it was «deeply concerned by the war and the consequences that this conflict has had for the citizens of Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.”

And he added that it is “even more worrying that the National Holocaust Museum is opening while the war continues to rage. This makes our mission even more urgent.” The new museum, located in Amsterdam's Jewish quarter, is housed partly in the building where Jews were rounded up for deportation to Nazi concentration camps, but there was also a former nursery teachers' school next door which allowed about 600 children to be saved.

Before the war and the Nazi occupation, there was a lively Jewish community of around 140,000 people in the Netherlands, mainly concentrated in Amsterdam. During the Holocaust an estimated 75% of them, approximately 102,000 people, were murdered. Proportionately the Netherlands paid the highest cost in human lives of any country in Western Europe.