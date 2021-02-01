Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Organizing Committee of the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Camel Racing and Camel Racing announced the addition of the heritage race to the festival’s activities, and the committee set next Saturday morning as the date for the race, and the addition of the races came as confirmation of the great support received by the sport of camel racing from the rational leadership and attention to it because of the legacy it represents. My people are important to the people of the state.

The organizing committee set the race program that starts in the morning with 5 runs, where the first half is set for ages from 21 to 40 years, the second and third half from 16 to 20 years, and the fourth and fifth stages from 10 to 15 years, and valuable prizes are allocated to the winners of the runs, where the first place winners get For 50 thousand dirhams, valuable prizes were allocated to the rest of the centers to the tenth.

The organizing committee has set the registration conditions for those wishing to participate in the heritage race by presenting a valid ID card, a certified fitness certificate, the presence of a guardian for those under 18 years of age, and the necessity for the participant to adhere to the designated run and wear a helmet during participation, provided that the contestant’s participation is limited to one run only and the man should not be put on. Under the “era” and the obligation to wear the uniform specified by the organizing committee.

On the other hand, the Organizing Committee continued its preparations for the start of the Al-Mahaleb competition next Saturday in the field of clothing within the activities of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for camel races and camel dress-up 2021, and the committee set the date for the entry of the halal to the special sites for sorting, starting from the day after tomorrow, Thursday, in the field of Dress in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

Mohammed Abdullah bin Azid Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Camel and Mhalib Committees, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for the great support the festival receives through the many events, competitions and valuable prizes allocated to the winners.

Bin Ahadid said that the heritage sports in the country represent a popular heritage for the people of the region as a whole, and it has always received attention and follow-up from our wise leadership, which confirms that it is moving in the midst of an insightful vision to preserve it, and confirmed that the competitions will be held amid precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety of the participants on the field.

He valued the participants ’commitment through the registration process that began last Friday, stating that the commitment was present at all times of registration. In conclusion, he explained that the new festival confirms that the field is on a date with a historical event confirmed by the number of participants in all races and competitions.