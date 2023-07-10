The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) of Spain warned this Sunday that the European country will experience the second heat wave of the summer this week.

Aemet forecasts indicate that temperatures in Spain could exceed maximums of 38 °C. In Majorca, for example, estimates say that the thermometer will reach 40 or 42 °C, while the inland areas of the southern half of the peninsula will exceed 40 °C.

But the serious situation is not unique to Spain. Over the weekend, for example, temperatures in Italy rose to 45°C in some parts of the country. And in Frankfurt (Germany), the forecasts spoke on Sunday of a temperature above 36 °C.

The situation is repeated in Miami (United States), where the international airport registered on Friday a record temperature of 36 °C, with a wind chill that reached 43 °C along the east coast of Florida.

In China, meanwhile, the current heat wave has left records of maximums in the capital, Beijing. During the month of June and until July 5, the weather station recorded 18 days with temperatures above 35 °C and 4 days with temperatures above 40 °C.

Along with Beijing, the most affected provinces are Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, all of them in the north. Records have also been broken at the national level according to the China Meteorological Center, since 2023 has been the year with the most days of extreme heat since records began six decades ago.

Added to the high temperatures is a worrying drought in the north of the country that could cause problems in the energy supply.

China is also currently experiencing a severe heat wave.

And it is that the heat wave that several countries have been facing led to last week global temperatures reached records for three days. The global average temperature reached 17.23°C on Thursday.

The situation, in fact, will not improve soon, because The World Meteorological Organization warned last week that temperatures can be expected to continue rising, after last month’s record as the hottest June on record.

The organization explained that sea surface temperatures have also broken records in May and June.

The exceptional warming in June and early July have occurred as the El Niño phenomenon begins to develop, which is expected to increase heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to more extreme temperatures and marine heat waves,” said WMO Director of Climate Services Chris Hewitt.

